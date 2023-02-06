AVN 65.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.77%)
SAU observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

Published 06 Feb, 2023
HYDERABAD: Teacher, students and staff of Sindh Agriculture University expressed solidarity with Kashmiri people and held a rally under the title “Kashmir will become Pakistan” in the front of Dr A M Sheikh Auditorium

Addressing to the rally, Dean of Crop Production Faculty Dr Inayatullah Rajpar said that freedom is the fundamental right of Kashmiris; India has been violating the rights of Kashmiris for 75 years, and the people of Pakistan were with Kashmiris from day one and will always be with them.

Dean of Crop Protection Faculty Dr Manzoor Ali Abro said that Kashmiris have basic rights as an independent nation in Pakistani Azad Kashmir, and universities and other institutions are also established in Azad Kashmir, where higher education facilities are available to Kashmiri youth.

On this occasion, Director, Institute of Food Sciences and Technology Dr Aijaz Ali Soomro, Advisor Planning and Development to the Vice Chancellor, Dr Syed Ziaul Hassan Shah, Dr Asadullah Marri, Dr Tahseen Fatima Miano and a large number of teachers, officers and students were present.

