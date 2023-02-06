Ex-lawmaker of MQM joins PPP

KARACHI: Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) MNA Khawaja Sohail Mansoor on Sunday joined Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). The former MQM lawmaker made the announcement in a joint press conference with PPP Sindh chapter president and provincial minister Saeed Ghani.

Saeed Ghani welcomed Khawaja Sohail Mansoor and his supporters on joining PPP.

Speaking on the occasion, Ghani said that MQM did nothing for the betterment of Karachi, adding that the next Karachi mayor would be from PPP.

He went on to say that two seats of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) were reduced in a vote recount.

Khawaja Sohail Mansoor, who was elected as a member of the National Assembly from Karachi in general elections held in year 2008 and 2013, had left MQM-Pakistan last year in February 2022.