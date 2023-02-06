AVN 65.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.77%)
BAFL 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.73%)
BOP 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.84%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.13%)
DFML 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.04%)
DGKC 41.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
EPCL 46.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
FCCL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
FFL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.63%)
HUBC 67.03 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.12%)
HUMNL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
KEL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.97%)
MLCF 21.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
NETSOL 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.7%)
OGDC 85.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.5%)
PAEL 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.18%)
PPL 74.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.51%)
PRL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.83%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.37%)
SNGP 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.15%)
TELE 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
TPLP 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.41%)
TRG 111.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,037 Decreased By -26.9 (-0.66%)
BR30 14,412 Decreased By -56.6 (-0.39%)
KSE100 40,471 Decreased By -262.4 (-0.64%)
KSE30 15,163 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ex-lawmaker of MQM joins PPP

INP Published 06 Feb, 2023 06:20am
Follow us

KARACHI: Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) MNA Khawaja Sohail Mansoor on Sunday joined Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). The former MQM lawmaker made the announcement in a joint press conference with PPP Sindh chapter president and provincial minister Saeed Ghani.

Saeed Ghani welcomed Khawaja Sohail Mansoor and his supporters on joining PPP.

Speaking on the occasion, Ghani said that MQM did nothing for the betterment of Karachi, adding that the next Karachi mayor would be from PPP.

He went on to say that two seats of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) were reduced in a vote recount.

Khawaja Sohail Mansoor, who was elected as a member of the National Assembly from Karachi in general elections held in year 2008 and 2013, had left MQM-Pakistan last year in February 2022.

Saeed Ghani PPP MQMP Khawaja Sohail Mansoor

Comments

1000 characters

Ex-lawmaker of MQM joins PPP

All set for inking pact with Denmark under DETI

Talks extended for two days: IMF demands govt withdraw power subsidy

FBR to check benami transactions of civil servants

Musharraf, the ‘architect’ of Kargil war, dies

TTP celebrates death

COAS reaches UK on five-day visit

China delivers two Hualong-1 nuclear power units

Steel industry: SBP urged to help resolve issue of LCs

KSA warns sanctions, underinvestment may cause energy shortages

Duty on castor oil: Customs’ wing endorses viewpoint of importer

Read more stories