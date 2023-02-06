AVN 65.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.77%)
Japan govt has sounded out Amamiya about becoming BOJ governor: Nikkei

Reuters Published 06 Feb, 2023 07:20am
TOKYO: Japan’s government has sounded out Bank of Japan (BOJ) Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya to succeed incumbent Haruhiko Kuroda as central bank governor, the Nikkei newspaper reported early on Monday, citing anonymous government and ruling party sources.

The next BOJ chief will face the delicate task of normalising ultra-loose monetary policy, which is drawing increasing public criticism for distorting market function.

A career central banker who has drafted many of the BOJ’s monetary easing tools, Amamiya has been seen by markets as a top contender to take over as next governor.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s administration is in the final stages of deciding on Kuroda’s successor along with two new deputy governors, and is in discussions with the ruling coalition about the process, the Nikkei said

The government’s nominees will be presented to parliament later this month and take effect upon approval by both houses of parliament, which is effectively a done deal due to the ruling coalition’s solid majority in the Diet.

The Nikkei report did not say whether Amamiya accepted the offer. The prime minister’s office and the BOJ were not immediately available to comment on the Nikkei report outside of regular office hours.

Kishida’s choice of a successor to Kuroda, whose five-year term ends on April 8, will likely affect how soon the central bank could phase out its massive stimulus as inflation hit 4% in December, double its 2% target.

Japan Bank of Japan Nikkei BOJ governor Masayoshi Amamiya

