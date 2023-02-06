AVN 65.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.77%)
PSG in talks with Messi over renewing contract

AFP Published 06 Feb, 2023 06:20am
PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain’s football advisor Luis Campos says he will be “delighted” if Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi agrees to extend his contract with the French champions.

The 35-year-old seven-time Ballon D’Or winner achieved his lifetime ambition of winning the World Cup in December but has maintained a decent run of form on his return to France.

Messi joined PSG in 2021 on a two year contract, with the option of renewing it for another, after an emotional farewell to Barcelona where he had spent his whole professional career. “We are in discussions. I cannot hide that, I would love to have him involved in this project, that he can continue with us,” Campos told French broadcaster TF1.

“I would be delighted if he does so, but we are talking at the moment trying to achieve that goal, that Leo Messi remains with us.”

PSG Lionel Messi Ballon d’Or

