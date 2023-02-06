BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Former president Pervez Musharraf passes away in Dubai

Talks extended for two days: IMF demands govt withdraw power subsidy

Maryam says PTI chief Imran should be thrown out of politics

At least five injured in explosion near Quetta Police Lines

Imran says PTI to fill jails on his call to protest against govt's vengeful actions

Analyst fears further rupee decline in coming days

Islamabad court sends Sheikh Rashid on 14-day judicial remand

Wikipedia asks Pakistan to restore access to its service

Dar hits out at Imran Khan’s ‘irresponsible tweet’ about current govt

Pakistan to appeal to Taliban leader over mosque bombing

Section 144 imposed in Peshawar

PM directs PD to recover Rs1.13bn royalty amount from 2 oil, gas cos

WB board to consider $78m ‘digital economy’ project next month

Foreign authorities seeking properties/bank accounts info: FBR won’t intimate concerned taxpayer about request

Steel industry: SBP urged to help resolve issue of LCs

COAS reaches UK on five-day visit

All set for inking pact with Denmark under DETI

Tariff of indigenous gas-run CPPs likely to be reviewed

