BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from February 4 and February 5, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Former president Pervez Musharraf passes away in Dubai
- Talks extended for two days: IMF demands govt withdraw power subsidy
- Maryam says PTI chief Imran should be thrown out of politics
- At least five injured in explosion near Quetta Police Lines
- Imran says PTI to fill jails on his call to protest against govt's vengeful actions
- Analyst fears further rupee decline in coming days
- Islamabad court sends Sheikh Rashid on 14-day judicial remand
- Wikipedia asks Pakistan to restore access to its service
- Dar hits out at Imran Khan’s ‘irresponsible tweet’ about current govt
- Pakistan to appeal to Taliban leader over mosque bombing
- Section 144 imposed in Peshawar
- PM directs PD to recover Rs1.13bn royalty amount from 2 oil, gas cos
- WB board to consider $78m ‘digital economy’ project next month
- Foreign authorities seeking properties/bank accounts info: FBR won’t intimate concerned taxpayer about request
- Steel industry: SBP urged to help resolve issue of LCs
- COAS reaches UK on five-day visit
- All set for inking pact with Denmark under DETI
- Tariff of indigenous gas-run CPPs likely to be reviewed
