BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from February 4 and February 5, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 06 Feb, 2023 08:44am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Former president Pervez Musharraf passes away in Dubai

Read here for details.

  • Talks extended for two days: IMF demands govt withdraw power subsidy

Read here for details.

  • Maryam says PTI chief Imran should be thrown out of politics

Read here for details.

  • At least five injured in explosion near Quetta Police Lines

Read here for details.

  • Imran says PTI to fill jails on his call to protest against govt's vengeful actions

Read here for details.

  • Analyst fears further rupee decline in coming days

Read here for details.

  • Islamabad court sends Sheikh Rashid on 14-day judicial remand

Read here for details.

  • Wikipedia asks Pakistan to restore access to its service

Read here for details.

  • Dar hits out at Imran Khan’s ‘irresponsible tweet’ about current govt

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan to appeal to Taliban leader over mosque bombing

Read here for details.

  • Section 144 imposed in Peshawar 

Read here for details.

  • PM directs PD to recover Rs1.13bn royalty amount from 2 oil, gas cos

Read here for details.

  • WB board to consider $78m ‘digital economy’ project next month

Read here for details.

  • Foreign authorities seeking properties/bank accounts info: FBR won’t intimate concerned taxpayer about request

Read here for details.

  • Steel industry: SBP urged to help resolve issue of LCs

Read here for details.

  • COAS reaches UK on five-day visit

Read here for details.

  • All set for inking pact with Denmark under DETI

Read here for details.

  • Tariff of indigenous gas-run CPPs likely to be reviewed

Read here for details.

