Meeting with Bangladeshi minister: Hina expresses desire for better trade ties with Bangladesh

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani minister on Saturday expressed desire to strengthen economic, trade, and investment linkages, besides enhancing tourism and people-to-people contacts with Bangladesh.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar expressed these views during a meeting with Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Dr A K Abdul Momen in Sri Lanka, said a statement of the Foreign Office.

Dignitaries and officials from various South Asian countries are visiting Sri Lanka to attend the 75th Independence Day celebrations of the island nation.

“Both sides discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest (during the meeting between their ministers),” said the statement issued by the Foreign Office.

It added that the Minister of State expressed satisfaction over the fact that commercial relations between the two countries are gaining momentum. “She underscored the need for bolstering economic, trade and investment linkages, and enhancing tourism and people-to-people contacts.” “There is commonality of views between Pakistan and Bangladesh on many international issues, especially those pertaining to the Muslim Ummah,” added the statement.

