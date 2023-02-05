AVN 65.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.77%)
BAFL 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.73%)
BOP 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.84%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.13%)
DFML 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.04%)
DGKC 41.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
EPCL 46.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
FCCL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
FFL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.63%)
HUBC 67.03 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.12%)
HUMNL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
KEL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.97%)
MLCF 21.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
NETSOL 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.7%)
OGDC 85.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.5%)
PAEL 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.18%)
PPL 74.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.51%)
PRL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.83%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.37%)
SNGP 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.15%)
TELE 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
TPLP 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.41%)
TRG 111.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,037 Decreased By -26.9 (-0.66%)
BR30 14,412 Decreased By -56.6 (-0.39%)
KSE100 40,471 Decreased By -262.4 (-0.64%)
KSE30 15,163 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Meeting with Bangladeshi minister: Hina expresses desire for better trade ties with Bangladesh

Recorder Report Published 05 Feb, 2023 03:10am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani minister on Saturday expressed desire to strengthen economic, trade, and investment linkages, besides enhancing tourism and people-to-people contacts with Bangladesh.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar expressed these views during a meeting with Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Dr A K Abdul Momen in Sri Lanka, said a statement of the Foreign Office.

Dignitaries and officials from various South Asian countries are visiting Sri Lanka to attend the 75th Independence Day celebrations of the island nation.

“Both sides discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest (during the meeting between their ministers),” said the statement issued by the Foreign Office.

It added that the Minister of State expressed satisfaction over the fact that commercial relations between the two countries are gaining momentum. “She underscored the need for bolstering economic, trade and investment linkages, and enhancing tourism and people-to-people contacts.” “There is commonality of views between Pakistan and Bangladesh on many international issues, especially those pertaining to the Muslim Ummah,” added the statement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Foreign Office (FO) Hina Rabbani Khar Dr AK Abdul Momen

Comments

1000 characters

Meeting with Bangladeshi minister: Hina expresses desire for better trade ties with Bangladesh

Imran talks of ‘jail bharo’ movement soon

Pakistan to appeal to Taliban leader over mosque bombing

Section 144 imposed in Peshawar

Marriyum steps up criticism of IK

IK says ‘some other people’ behind acts of vengeance

Foreign authorities seeking properties/bank accounts info: FBR won’t intimate concerned taxpayer about request

Dar chairs meeting on role of PDFL, SOEs

‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ today

WB board to consider $78m ‘digital economy’ project next month

PM directs PD to recover Rs1.13bn royalty amount from 2 oil, gas cos

Read more stories