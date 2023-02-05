Marri meets official in US: WB to augment aid to foster social protection strategies

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Security, Shazia Marri held a meeting with Michal Rutkowski, Global Director for Social Protection and Jobs at the World Bank, in Washington DC.

The minister is visiting the United States at the invitation of World Bank to share Pakistan’s experiences on adaptive social protection as well as the post-flood issues, said a statement issued here on Saturday.

Director Rutkowski appreciated the important role played by Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and other institutions in government of Pakistan’s swift, adaptive and resilient response during the devastating and unprecedented floods last year, the statement said.

He acknowledged the significant contributions of BISP in protecting the livelihoods of the most vulnerable segments of Pakistani population, particularly in the aftermath of the floods, the statement added.

Director Rutkowski praised BISP as a successful model and said it could be implemented by other countries in the region and beyond, it said.

The federal minister conveyed gratitude on behalf of the government of Pakistan at the prompt response and tremendous support extended by the World Bank during the catastrophic floods, it said.

She stated that BISP was launched in 2010, and since then it had become a resounding success in ameliorating the fate of the poorest of the poorest families in Pakistan, according to the statement.

Marri underscored that the scope and magnitude of the adaptive social protection strategies would be further enhanced in Pakistan and top priority would be accorded to education, healthcare and nutrition, the statement said.

The minister said World Bank’s technical assistance would go a long way in maximizing the outreach and success of social protection programmes in Pakistan.

Director Rutkowski assured the federal minister that World Bank would broaden its engagements and augment its assistance to Pakistan to foster better outcomes and enhance productivity of Pakistan’s social protection strategies through skill enhancement trainings and other means.

Minister Marri presented a booklet on various projects of BISP to the World Bank official.

Sardar Masood Khan, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US, was also present on the occasion.

