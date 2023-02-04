Imran Khan not brave enough to voluntarily accept arrest: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for misleading the public with ‘jail bharo tehreek’ saying that “Imran cannot survive two days in jail”.

In a press conference, she stated that in similar movements, the top hierarchy of a political party surrenders first however, “Imran is not brave enough to voluntarily accept arrest.”

“Imran is hiding his crimes through this move,” she stressed. “PTI leaders will get bail easily therefore they should agree not to seek bail after arrest if they are serious about this move.”

“Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders spent several months in jails during PTI-led government’s tenure from 2018 to 2022 but they hardly complained.”

The information minister also lambasted Imran for letting terrorists open offices in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and misusing the National Financial Commission (NFC) award.

Earlier during the day, Imran said that his party workers should await his call to begin a ‘jail bharo tehreek’ in response to the federal government’s vengeful actions aimed at harassing and arresting his supporters.

Addressing the media via video link from his Lahore residence, Imran said that he had two options: "Either we can take to the streets again or offer arrests and fill jails in the country."

He also said that the imported government has no roadmap to deal with the current economic crisis in the country. He also claimed that current government members would leave the country soon as most of their interests are abroad.

Imran claimed that the government is trying to delay elections, warning that the delay would mean Article 6 of the constitution will apply to them.