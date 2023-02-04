AVN 65.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.77%)
West Indies win toss and bat in first Zimbabwe Test

AFP Published 04 Feb, 2023 02:48pm
BULAWAYO, ZIMBABWE: West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and chose to bat in the first of two Tests against Zimbabwe at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Saturday.

The tourists are seeking to maintain an unbeaten record against the southern Africa nation having won seven of 10 previous Tests and drawn three.

It will be a special occasion for West Indies legend Brian Lara and Zimbabwe coach Dave Houghton and batsman Gary Ballance.

Lara, who scored 11,953 runs in 131 Tests over 16 years, debuts as performance mentor with the West Indies seeking a return to winning ways after a 2-0 series loss in Australia two months ago.

Houghton takes charge of a Test match for the first time since being appointed in mid-2022 and dramatically improving white-ball results.

Ballance makes his first Test appearance for his country of birth at 33 after switching allegiances having played for England in Test and one-day internationals.

Teams

Zimbabwe

Innocent Kaia, Tanunurwa Makoni, Chamu Chibhabha, Craig Ervine (capt), Gary Ballance, Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk), Brandon Mavuta, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava

West Indies

Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Joshua da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Langton Rusere (ZIM)

TV umpire: Iknow Chabi (ZIM)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

