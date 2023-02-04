Shaban moon sighting likely on 21st

KARACHI: The new moon for Shaban, 1444 AH is expected to be visible on the eve of Feb 21, 2023, the Met Office said on Friday. Citing the astronomical parameters, it said that there is good chance of sighting the new moon of Shaban, 1444 AH on the evening of Feb 21, for example, Rajab 29, 1444 AH.

The new moon of Shaban, 1444 AH will be born on the crossing conjunction point at 12:6 am on Feb 21, 2023. According to the climate record, the weather is expected to be fair to partly cloudy in most parts of the country.

