Lawmakers underscore need for unity to fight terrorism

ISLAMABAD: The lawmakers in National Assembly on Friday continued debate on the recent wave of terrorist attacks in the country for the third consecutive day and maintained there is no other way out except fighting the scourge collectively.

Taking part in the debate, the lawmakers belonging to different political parties called for national unity in order to put the country on path to progress and development which could only be possible if there is peace.

Salahuddin Ayubi of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) said that Pakistan and Afghanistan should resolve their differences amicably, including the core issue of terrorism, which was imperative for the peace and prosperity of both countries.

Condemning the barbaric suicide attack in Peshawar, he said that both Pakistan and Afghanistan should develop an understanding and resolve the core issues, including terrorism through talks.

He said that peace between the two neighbouring countries would not be possible unless the blame game comes to an end, adding there is a need to talk for resolving common issues especially, the issue of terrorism.

Naz Baloch of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) said that there is a need to find a permanent solution to the issue of terrorism as it is the issue which needs to be resolved on priority.

She accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan of creating chaos in the country through what she said use of abusive language against his political opponents.

Without substantiating her claims, she claimed that if the economy of the country is in tatters, it is because of the PTI chief and the flawed policies of her party.

“The bad economic policies of the PTI government damaged the large-scale industries and stopped the wheel of economic activity,” she claimed.

She also demanded action against the PTI chief for accusing PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari of plotting to assassinate him, saying a thorough probe into the allegations should be done.

Asiya Azeem and others also took part in the debate.

The house passed “the Pakistan Maritime Zones Bill, 2021” to enable Pakistan to deal with national/ international laws and assert its rights, jurisdiction and sovereignty in sync with internationally-accepted provisions.

The bill was moved by the parliamentary secretary for defence Ali Zahid, which was approved by the house with a majority.

According to the statement of objects and reasons of the bill, the Territorial Water Maritime Zone (TWMZ) Act, 1976, as amended in 1997, is currently in force.

However, a process of its complete revision was initiated soon after the ratification of the United Nations Convention on Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) by Pakistan in February 1997.

Revision to the TWMZ Act, 1976 has been made keeping in mind the provision of national/international maritime and customary laws warranting elaboration of internal waters, rights of innocent passage, safety zones, offshore installations, pollution, dumping, jurisdiction on foreign ships, foreign warships, visit and search, piracy, armed robbery against ships, arrest, trial and punishment, etc.

The bill will enable Pakistan to deal with said matters in accordance with the national/ international laws and asserts its rights, jurisdiction and sovereignty in sync with internationally accepted provisions.

The National Skills University Islamabad (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and Quaid-e-Azam Foundation Bill, 2023 were introduced in the house.

The bills were moved by federal ministers Naveed Qamar and Murtaza Javed Abbasi, respectively, in the house.

Besides, the house also adopted amendments in the rules of procedure and conduct of business in the National Assembly 2007. The amendments were moved by Murtaza Javed Abbasi in the house.

