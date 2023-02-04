AVN 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
Situation underscores need for greater unity

Yasir Sahibzada Published 04 Feb, 2023 06:08am
It is heartening to note that the criticality or enormity of twin challenges of rising terrorism and the combination of high inflation and economic stagnation have forced the incumbent government of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to organize an All-Party Conference (APC) with a view to finding solutions to overcome them as early as possible.

In this regard, the leaderships of political parties that have been invited to the moot include chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister Imran Khan.

That the current situation in relation to peace and state of economy is profound is a fact indeed. It therefore underscores the need for evolving greater consensus on strategies and plans that are ultimately worked out by the political leaderships in response to these challenges.

It is increasingly clear that the APC will also comprise the participants from the ‘establishment’. In my view, the representatives of media and lawyers’ bodies should also be invited to this event so that they too can contribute to this greater national cause. Nothing could be more moral than the interest of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Yasir Sahibzada (Karachi)

