Social media must be use for promoting positive trends: Maryam

Recorder Report Published 04 Feb, 2023 06:08am
LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president and chief organiser Maryam Nawaz said on Friday that Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N believe in decency, tolerance and moral values.

While chairing a meeting of the party’s social media team of Lahore division here on Friday, Maryam asked the participants to fight for the country’s interest. Appreciating the spirit of youth, she said, “Educated, civilized and bright-minded youth from across the country must play role for cleaning filth from social media.”

Maryam invited the youth to become part of the PML-N social media team on QR Code. She urged the youth to use social media to promote positive attitude and constructive thinking among the people. “We have to end division in the society and promote the spirit of unity,” she said. “We are proud of your courage and bravery in dark times. Be a means to promote facts and truth. Show the mirror of truth to those who spread lies,” she advised the participants.

Slamming her opponent without naming his name, Maryam said, “A mentally sick person on the seat of the prime minister made the lying, abusing and shouting a national culture; during the last four years of dark dictatorship, a brother was made fight against his brother. Imran Khan made the homes, friends and families fight each other. The decency and civility to speak was taken away.”

During the meeting, various suggestions on activating social media of the PML-N were also discussed. It was agreed to organise the PML-N social media team on modern footings, to spread the party narrative.

