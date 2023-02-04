CDA evicts seven PTI ex-MNAs from parliament lodges

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) evicted seven ex-Members National Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from the Parliament Lodges.

The National Assembly speaker has recently accepted their resignations.

Following the acceptance of their resignations, the civic agency issued them notices for eviction.

The CDA got the lodges vacated from the possession of seven ex-MNAs for non-compliance of the eviction orders.

Those whose lodges were vacated through magistrate included Furrukh Habib occupant of C-303, Zahoor Ahmed Qureshi occupant of G203, Guldad Khan occupant of H-401, Arbab Amir Ayub H-407, Shabbir Qureshi G-201, and Maleeka Bukhari F-408. Lodge number G-206 also got vacated by the CDA.

A total of 123 PTI MNAs had resigned en masse on April 11 last year – two days after their party chairman was removed from power.

Since then, the resignations of a total of 80 MNAs have been accepted. In addition to the most recent 35, 11 were accepted in July last year and 34 resignations were accepted till January.

43 PTI MNAs petitioned before the Lahore High Court, requesting to set aside two of their notifications regarding the acceptance of resignations by the National Assembly speaker and seats being declared vacant by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

