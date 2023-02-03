AVN 64.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.09%)
Intra-day update: rupee falls marginally against US dollar

  • Decreases 0.1% in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 03 Feb, 2023 11:18am
The Pakistani rupee registered marginal losses against the US dollar, depreciating 0.1% in the inter-bank market during the early hours of trading on Friday.

At around 11:10am, the rupee was being quoted at 271.64 during intra-day trading, a decline of Rs0.28.

On Thursday, Pakistan’s rupee remained under pressure, as it had settled at 271.36, a decline of Rs2.53 or 0.93% against the US dollar.

Thursday’s closing was the weakest level for the rupee, and comes as talks between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Pakistan continued in Islamabad.

In a key development, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday approved a proposal presented by Moulana Basheer Farooqi, Chairman of SWIT, to raise an interest-free $2 billion from overseas Pakistanis to alleviate the ongoing foreign exchange crisis.

On the other hand, foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) dropped a massive $592 million to a mere $3.09 billion, data released on Thursday showed. This is the lowest level of central bank reserves since February 2014.

Internationally, the euro and sterling slipped against the dollar on Friday as markets took a dovish cue from policymakers at the European Central Bank and the Bank of England, who said inflationary pressures in their economies have become more manageable.

Elsewhere, the greenback broadly advanced on the back of its Atlantic counterparts’ decline, reversing its losses earlier in the week. Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar index rose 0.03% to 101.82, away from Wednesday’s nine-month low of 100.80.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, made modest gains in early trade on Friday but were heading for a second straight week of losses, as the market looked for more signs of a strong recovery in fuel demand in China to offset looming slumps in other major economies.

This is an intra-day update

