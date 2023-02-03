AVN 64.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.09%)
BAFL 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.65%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DFML 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.97%)
DGKC 41.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 46.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
FCCL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
FFL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
HUBC 66.82 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
KAPCO 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
KEL 2.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.44%)
MLCF 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
NETSOL 84.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.64%)
OGDC 85.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.6%)
PAEL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
PPL 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.52%)
PRL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
SILK 0.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.92%)
TELE 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TRG 112.28 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.52%)
UNITY 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,060 Decreased By -4.4 (-0.11%)
BR30 14,453 Decreased By -15.2 (-0.1%)
KSE100 40,649 Decreased By -84.4 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,236 Increased By 6.3 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold steadies after steep sell-off, but bound for weekly drop

Gold steadies after steep sell-off, but bound for weekly drop Gold prices steadied on Friday after a sharp sell-off in the previous session, as traders digested rate-hike remarks from global central banks, but the metal was set for its first weekly drop in seven amid a strong dollar.
Reuters Published 03 Feb, 2023 10:07am
Follow us

Gold prices steadied on Friday after a sharp sell-off in the previous session, as traders digested rate-hike remarks from global central banks, but the metal was set for its first weekly drop in seven amid a strong dollar.

Spot gold edged 0.2% higher to $1,916.31 per ounce by 0233 GMT, after shedding 2% in a sell-off on Thursday that was fuelled by a firmer dollar and profit-taking.

US gold futures were little changed at $1,915.80. “With gold prices delivering a stellar performance of more than 20% over the past three months, some positioning for softer rate-hike bets could already have been at play and having found the much-needed validation from the recent FOMC meeting,” said Yeap Jun Rong, a market analyst at IG.

Therefore, it may trigger some near-term profit-taking, “but for gold prices, a greater conviction for sellers could be a break below the $1,895 level, where dip-buyers were seen stepping in this week just before the meeting”, the analyst added.

Gold prices have gained about $300 since November on expectations of softer rate hikes from the US central bank, as a lower interest rate environment reduces the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Following the Fed’s 25 basis-point rate increase after a year of larger hikes, both the ECB and the BoE raised their interest rates by 50 basis points as expected on Thursday.

Global central banks that raced to raise interest rates last year amid soaring inflation are now laying the groundwork in unison for a pause that, while not yet promised, is coming into view for later this year.

Gold rates on upward march

The US dollar, meanwhile, was up 0.1%, keeping a leash on gold prices.

Investors are now awaiting the monthly US non-farm payrolls data due later in the day for further direction.

Elsewhere, spot silver rose 0.3% to $23.5232 per ounce, while platinum fell 0.1% to $1,020.51. Palladium ticked up 0.1% to $1,655.60.

Gold Spot gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Gold steadies after steep sell-off, but bound for weekly drop

Saudi Arabia links oil refinery’s setup with political consensus

Intra-day update: rupee falls marginally against US dollar

1,100MW K-3 inaugurated, China praised

Panel asks PD to broker agreements between govt, gas producing provinces

PM invites IK, others to APC on terrorism, economy

India’s Adani denies rise due to Modi as shares slump again

Dar approves proposal to raise $2bn from expats

Rules notified: FBR, banks can share info about civil servants’ assets

Chinese spy balloon flies over the United States, Pentagon says

Smuggling not the main reason behind USD shortage: FBR

Read more stories