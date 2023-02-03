AVN 64.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BAFL 31.49 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.99%)
BOP 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
CNERGY 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.43%)
DGKC 41.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 46.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.1%)
FCCL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
FFL 5.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.55%)
HUBC 65.54 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (2.09%)
HUMNL 5.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
MLCF 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.56%)
NETSOL 84.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.37%)
OGDC 87.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
PAEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
PPL 75.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.86%)
PRL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.95%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.26%)
SNGP 41.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
TELE 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
TPLP 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TRG 111.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.53%)
UNITY 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.94%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
BR100 4,064 Increased By 18.2 (0.45%)
BR30 14,468 Increased By 34.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 40,734 Increased By 113.6 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,230 Increased By 59.4 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 03 Feb, 2023 06:17am
Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (February 02, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              Apnoia         Disc           Alpine Marine
                                 Mogas          Services           01-02-2023
                                                (Pvt) Ltd
OP-3              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan           01-02-2023
                  Lahore         Oil            National
                                                Ship Corpt
B-1               Chem           Load Caustic   Alpine Marine
                  Bulldog        Soda/          Services
                                 Ethanol        (Pvt) Ltd          25-01-2023
B-2               Chemroad       Disc           Alpine Marine      01-02-2023
                  Wing           Chemical       Services
                                                (Pvt) Ltd
B-11/B-10         Ifestos        Disc           Alpine Marine Services
                                 Canola         (Pvt) Ltd          31-01-2023
B-11/B-12         Ken            Disc           WMA Shipcare
                  Star           Rock           Services
                                 Phosphate      Pvt Ltd            31-01-2023
B-14/B-15         Mega           Disc           Ocean Services     26-01-2023
                  Benefit        Canola         (Pvt) Ltd
B-17-/B-16        Ithomi         Disc           Seatrader          29-01-2023
                                 Chick Peas     Shipping
Nmb-1             Reza..         Load Rice/     Al Faizan          25-01-2023
                                 General        International
                                 Cargo
Nmb-1             Habibi         Load           N.S. Shipping      18-01-2023
                                 Rice            Line
Nmb-1             Al             Load           Al Faizan          21-01-2023
                  Khaiber        Rice           International
Nmb-2             Al             Load Wheat     Latif Trading      14-01-2023
                  Fager-1        Straw          Company
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-25/B-24         Mu Mian        Disc General   Cosco Shipping Line
                  Song           Cargo          Pak Pvt Ltd        01-02-2023
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-3/Sapt-2     Esl            Disc Load      Allied             01-02-2023
                  Kabir          Container      Logistic
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Esl Kabir         02-02-2023     Disc Load Container          Allied Logistic
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Hyundai           02-02-2023     D/L Container                  United Marine
Busan                                                        Agencies Pvt Ltd
Kmtc Mundra       02-02-2023     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                            Agencies Pvt. Ltd
Nasco Jade        02-02-2023     D/2500 Fertilizers             Seahawks Asia
                                                             Global (Pvt) Ltd
Odelmar           02-02-2023     D/9069 Lentils             Seatrade Shipping
Jin Guang         02-02-2023     L/31200 Mill Scale               Crystal Sea
Ling                                                        Services (Pvt)Ltd
Chemroute         03-02-2023     L/5000 Ethanol                 Alpine Marine
Sky                                                        Services (Pvt) Ltd
M.T.Mardan        03-02-2023     D/74000 Crude Oil          Pakistan National
                                                                  Ship. Corpt
Msc Diya F        03-02-2023     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
                                                           Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Northern          03-02-2023     D/L Container                    Hapag-Lloyd
 Discovery                                                 Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Independent
Spirit            03-02-2023     D/L Container              Riazeda (Pvt) Ltd
Hsl Mexico        03-02-2023     L/39200, Talc                 Swift Shipping
                                                                    (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Feng
He Hai            02-02-2023     General Cargo                              -
M.T.Shalamar      02-02-2023     Tanker                                     -
Kmtc
Yokohama          02-02-2023     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Rigel          Palm           Alpine          Feb. 01, 2023
                                 oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Silver         Palm           Alpine          Feb. 01, 2023
                  Joan           oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Hafnia         Gas            Ass.Liner       Jan. 31, 2023
                  Excel          oil            Agency
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Hong           Wheat          Bulk            Jan. 30, 2023
                   Cheng                        Shipping
FAP               At Middle      Rice           Global          Jan. 31, 2023
                  Bridge                        Maritime
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Irenes Ray        Containers     MSC Pak                        Feb. 02, 2023
Clemens
Schulte           Containers     -                                          -
Umm
Al-Amed           LNG            GSA                                        -
White Purl        LPG            M.International                            -
Serinity Gas      LPG            M.International                            -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Hafnia
Excel             Gas oil        Ass.Liner Agency               Feb. 02, 2023
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Star Jeannette    Conala Seed    Ocean Services             Waiting for barth
Corona            Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Chemroad
Polaris           Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Sloman
Hebe              Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Hafnia
Shanghai          Mogas          Asia Marine                                -
PVT Estella       Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Wanxing           Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Golden
Violet            Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Parnassos         Cement         Crystal Sea Serv                           -
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shipping Intelligence Karachi Shipping Intelligence report

Comments

1000 characters

Shipping Intelligence

KSA links oil refinery’s setup with political consensus

Panel asks PD to broker agreements between govt, gas producing provinces

PM invites IK, others to APC on terrorism, economy

Jul-Jan trade deficit shrinks 31.97pc to $19.632bn YoY

Dar approves proposal to raise $2bn from expats

Rules notified: FBR, banks can share info about civil servants’ assets

IK writes letter to President: Agencies accused of meddling in political affairs

Broadcast journalist arrested

Smuggling not the main reason behind USD shortage: FBR

SBP’s reserves slip to $3bn

Read more stories