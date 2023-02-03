KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (February 02, 2023).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-2 Apnoia Disc Alpine Marine
Mogas Services 01-02-2023
(Pvt) Ltd
OP-3 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan 01-02-2023
Lahore Oil National
Ship Corpt
B-1 Chem Load Caustic Alpine Marine
Bulldog Soda/ Services
Ethanol (Pvt) Ltd 25-01-2023
B-2 Chemroad Disc Alpine Marine 01-02-2023
Wing Chemical Services
(Pvt) Ltd
B-11/B-10 Ifestos Disc Alpine Marine Services
Canola (Pvt) Ltd 31-01-2023
B-11/B-12 Ken Disc WMA Shipcare
Star Rock Services
Phosphate Pvt Ltd 31-01-2023
B-14/B-15 Mega Disc Ocean Services 26-01-2023
Benefit Canola (Pvt) Ltd
B-17-/B-16 Ithomi Disc Seatrader 29-01-2023
Chick Peas Shipping
Nmb-1 Reza.. Load Rice/ Al Faizan 25-01-2023
General International
Cargo
Nmb-1 Habibi Load N.S. Shipping 18-01-2023
Rice Line
Nmb-1 Al Load Al Faizan 21-01-2023
Khaiber Rice International
Nmb-2 Al Load Wheat Latif Trading 14-01-2023
Fager-1 Straw Company
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-25/B-24 Mu Mian Disc General Cosco Shipping Line
Song Cargo Pak Pvt Ltd 01-02-2023
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-3/Sapt-2 Esl Disc Load Allied 01-02-2023
Kabir Container Logistic
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Esl Kabir 02-02-2023 Disc Load Container Allied Logistic
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Hyundai 02-02-2023 D/L Container United Marine
Busan Agencies Pvt Ltd
Kmtc Mundra 02-02-2023 D/L Container United Marine
Agencies Pvt. Ltd
Nasco Jade 02-02-2023 D/2500 Fertilizers Seahawks Asia
Global (Pvt) Ltd
Odelmar 02-02-2023 D/9069 Lentils Seatrade Shipping
Jin Guang 02-02-2023 L/31200 Mill Scale Crystal Sea
Ling Services (Pvt)Ltd
Chemroute 03-02-2023 L/5000 Ethanol Alpine Marine
Sky Services (Pvt) Ltd
M.T.Mardan 03-02-2023 D/74000 Crude Oil Pakistan National
Ship. Corpt
Msc Diya F 03-02-2023 D/L Container Msc Agency
Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Northern 03-02-2023 D/L Container Hapag-Lloyd
Discovery Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Independent
Spirit 03-02-2023 D/L Container Riazeda (Pvt) Ltd
Hsl Mexico 03-02-2023 L/39200, Talc Swift Shipping
(Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Feng
He Hai 02-02-2023 General Cargo -
M.T.Shalamar 02-02-2023 Tanker -
Kmtc
Yokohama 02-02-2023 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Rigel Palm Alpine Feb. 01, 2023
oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Silver Palm Alpine Feb. 01, 2023
Joan oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Hafnia Gas Ass.Liner Jan. 31, 2023
Excel oil Agency
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Hong Wheat Bulk Jan. 30, 2023
Cheng Shipping
FAP At Middle Rice Global Jan. 31, 2023
Bridge Maritime
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Irenes Ray Containers MSC Pak Feb. 02, 2023
Clemens
Schulte Containers - -
Umm
Al-Amed LNG GSA -
White Purl LPG M.International -
Serinity Gas LPG M.International -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Hafnia
Excel Gas oil Ass.Liner Agency Feb. 02, 2023
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Star Jeannette Conala Seed Ocean Services Waiting for barth
Corona Palm oil Alpine -
Chemroad
Polaris Palm oil Alpine -
Sloman
Hebe Palm oil Alpine -
Hafnia
Shanghai Mogas Asia Marine -
PVT Estella Palm oil Alpine -
Wanxing Palm oil Alpine -
Golden
Violet Palm oil Alpine -
Parnassos Cement Crystal Sea Serv -
=============================================================================
Comments