Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (February 02, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 Apnoia Disc Alpine Marine Mogas Services 01-02-2023 (Pvt) Ltd OP-3 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan 01-02-2023 Lahore Oil National Ship Corpt B-1 Chem Load Caustic Alpine Marine Bulldog Soda/ Services Ethanol (Pvt) Ltd 25-01-2023 B-2 Chemroad Disc Alpine Marine 01-02-2023 Wing Chemical Services (Pvt) Ltd B-11/B-10 Ifestos Disc Alpine Marine Services Canola (Pvt) Ltd 31-01-2023 B-11/B-12 Ken Disc WMA Shipcare Star Rock Services Phosphate Pvt Ltd 31-01-2023 B-14/B-15 Mega Disc Ocean Services 26-01-2023 Benefit Canola (Pvt) Ltd B-17-/B-16 Ithomi Disc Seatrader 29-01-2023 Chick Peas Shipping Nmb-1 Reza.. Load Rice/ Al Faizan 25-01-2023 General International Cargo Nmb-1 Habibi Load N.S. Shipping 18-01-2023 Rice Line Nmb-1 Al Load Al Faizan 21-01-2023 Khaiber Rice International Nmb-2 Al Load Wheat Latif Trading 14-01-2023 Fager-1 Straw Company ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-25/B-24 Mu Mian Disc General Cosco Shipping Line Song Cargo Pak Pvt Ltd 01-02-2023 ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-3/Sapt-2 Esl Disc Load Allied 01-02-2023 Kabir Container Logistic ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Esl Kabir 02-02-2023 Disc Load Container Allied Logistic ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Hyundai 02-02-2023 D/L Container United Marine Busan Agencies Pvt Ltd Kmtc Mundra 02-02-2023 D/L Container United Marine Agencies Pvt. Ltd Nasco Jade 02-02-2023 D/2500 Fertilizers Seahawks Asia Global (Pvt) Ltd Odelmar 02-02-2023 D/9069 Lentils Seatrade Shipping Jin Guang 02-02-2023 L/31200 Mill Scale Crystal Sea Ling Services (Pvt)Ltd Chemroute 03-02-2023 L/5000 Ethanol Alpine Marine Sky Services (Pvt) Ltd M.T.Mardan 03-02-2023 D/74000 Crude Oil Pakistan National Ship. Corpt Msc Diya F 03-02-2023 D/L Container Msc Agency Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd Northern 03-02-2023 D/L Container Hapag-Lloyd Discovery Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd Independent Spirit 03-02-2023 D/L Container Riazeda (Pvt) Ltd Hsl Mexico 03-02-2023 L/39200, Talc Swift Shipping (Pvt) Ltd ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Feng He Hai 02-02-2023 General Cargo - M.T.Shalamar 02-02-2023 Tanker - Kmtc Yokohama 02-02-2023 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Rigel Palm Alpine Feb. 01, 2023 oil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Silver Palm Alpine Feb. 01, 2023 Joan oil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Hafnia Gas Ass.Liner Jan. 31, 2023 Excel oil Agency ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Hong Wheat Bulk Jan. 30, 2023 Cheng Shipping FAP At Middle Rice Global Jan. 31, 2023 Bridge Maritime ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Irenes Ray Containers MSC Pak Feb. 02, 2023 Clemens Schulte Containers - - Umm Al-Amed LNG GSA - White Purl LPG M.International - Serinity Gas LPG M.International - ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Hafnia Excel Gas oil Ass.Liner Agency Feb. 02, 2023 ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Star Jeannette Conala Seed Ocean Services Waiting for barth Corona Palm oil Alpine - Chemroad Polaris Palm oil Alpine - Sloman Hebe Palm oil Alpine - Hafnia Shanghai Mogas Asia Marine - PVT Estella Palm oil Alpine - Wanxing Palm oil Alpine - Golden Violet Palm oil Alpine - Parnassos Cement Crystal Sea Serv - =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023