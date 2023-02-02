AVN 65.18 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.65%)
BAFL 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
BOP 4.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
DFML 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (6.29%)
DGKC 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.44%)
EPCL 46.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.4%)
FCCL 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.23%)
FFL 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.92%)
HUBC 65.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.02%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KAPCO 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 21.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
NETSOL 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.07%)
OGDC 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.41%)
PAEL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PIBTL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 74.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-2.64%)
PRL 13.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.17%)
SNGP 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.08%)
TELE 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
TRG 111.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
UNITY 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,062 Increased By 16 (0.4%)
BR30 14,451 Increased By 17 (0.12%)
KSE100 40,827 Increased By 206.6 (0.51%)
KSE30 15,225 Increased By 54.6 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold may climb into $1,969-$1,978 range

Reuters Published 02 Feb, 2023 10:39am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may climb into a range of $1,969-$1,978 per ounce, driven by a wave (5). The uptrend still observes closely a set of projection levels on the uptrend from $1,738.30.

The current strong momentum is likely to push the metal to the 638.2% or 661.8% levels.

Another projection analysis on the uptrend from $1,727.50 suggests a wider target zone of $1,963-$2.004, which engulfs the narrow range of $1,969-$1,978.

Support is at $1,942, a break below which could result in a drop into a range of $1,905-$1,933.

Gold hits more than 9-month high after Powell strikes dovish tone

On the daily chart, the hammer on Tuesday and the big white candle on Wednesday symbolize a strong bullish momentum, which is expected to driven the price into $1,963-$2,004 range.

A similar target range of $1,962-$2,008 has been worked out based on a retracement analysis on the fall from $2,069.89 to $1,613.60.

Gold Spot gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Spot gold may climb into $1,969-$1,978 range

Intra-day update: rupee registers losses, crosses 270 against US dollar

Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid arrested

Jan food prices rise 43pc YoY

Israel military hits Gaza after rocket fire despite US appeal for calm

High inflation, low growth and falling forex: Country confronted with variety of challenges: MoF

IMF revises inflation rate upward for Pakistan

KE CEO directed to appear before Senate panel

KE files four tariff pleas with Nepra

Officers dealing with IMF exempted from meetings at PMO

PM to open K3 nuclear power plant today

Read more stories