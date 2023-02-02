AVN 65.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.37%)
BAFL 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
BOP 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
CNERGY 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DFML 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.79%)
DGKC 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
EPCL 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.97%)
FCCL 11.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
GGL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.82%)
HUBC 64.61 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.64%)
HUMNL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
KAPCO 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
KEL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.4%)
LOTCHEM 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.45%)
MLCF 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
NETSOL 84.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
OGDC 85.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-1.33%)
PAEL 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.44%)
PPL 73.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-3.63%)
PRL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.17%)
SNGP 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.08%)
TELE 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
TPLP 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 111.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.21%)
UNITY 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,033 Decreased By -12.6 (-0.31%)
BR30 14,343 Decreased By -90.3 (-0.63%)
KSE100 40,582 Decreased By -37.8 (-0.09%)
KSE30 15,109 Decreased By -61.2 (-0.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold hits more than 9-month high after Powell strikes dovish tone

Reuters Published 02 Feb, 2023 09:46am
Follow us

Gold prices extended gains on Thursday to touch their highest in more than nine months after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by an expected 25 basis points and Chair Jerome Powell’s comments were read as dovish by the market.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,951.79 per ounce, as of 0401 GMT, after hitting its highest since April 2022 earlier in the session.

US gold futures rose 1.3% to $1,967.40. The Fed delivered a quarter-percentage-point rate increase on Wednesday after a year of larger hikes.

However, Powell warned of further monetary policy tightening while noting the progress on disinflation, which he said was in its early stages.

“Although Powell said rate hikes might continue, the market expects the Fed not to be drastic anymore, which is supporting gold. However, we will soon see some profit-booking and bullion continues to face resistance at the $1,960 level,” said Brian Lan, managing director at Singapore-based dealer GoldSilver Central.

“Going forwards, traders will focus on economic data and Fed officials’ comments for further direction.” Gold tends to benefit in a lower interest rate environment, as it reduces the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

If there are more signs of a slowdown in the US economy and the Fed continues to lower rates, then investor demand for gold will rise, said Caesar Bryan, a portfolio manager at Gabelli Gold Fund.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank are expected to raise rates by 50 bps later in the day.

Gold price increases Rs3,500 to Rs205,000 per tola

The dollar index fell 0.3%. A weaker greenback makes dollar-priced bullion more attractive for buyers holding other currencies. Elsewhere, spot silver gained 0.8% to $24.17 per ounce, scaling a one-week high.

Platinum rose 0.6% to $1,009.69 while palladium edged down 0.2% to $1,665.82.

Also read

Gold Silver Spot gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Gold hits more than 9-month high after Powell strikes dovish tone

Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid arrested

Jan food prices rise 43pc YoY

High inflation, low growth and falling forex: Country confronted with variety of challenges: MoF

IMF revises inflation rate upward

KE CEO directed to appear before Senate panel

KE files four tariff pleas with Nepra

Officers dealing with IMF exempted from meetings at PMO

PM to open K3 nuclear power plant today

General election not possible before Oct?

Mushtaq appointed DG (Debt)

Read more stories