AVN 64.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.29%)
BAFL 31.51 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.06%)
BOP 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
CNERGY 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DFML 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.93%)
DGKC 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
EPCL 46.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.86%)
FCCL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.96%)
FFL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.45%)
HUBC 65.64 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (2.24%)
HUMNL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.89%)
KAPCO 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
MLCF 21.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.69%)
NETSOL 84.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.58%)
OGDC 87.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
PAEL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PIBTL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.41%)
PRL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.26%)
SNGP 41.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.65%)
TELE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.68%)
TPLP 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 111.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.4%)
UNITY 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.01%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
BR100 4,064 Increased By 18.2 (0.45%)
BR30 14,468 Increased By 34.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 40,776 Increased By 156.4 (0.38%)
KSE30 15,248 Increased By 77.9 (0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil steady as dollar slumps and Russian oil products ban looms

Reuters Published February 2, 2023 Updated February 2, 2023 03:20pm
Follow us

LONDON: Oil prices were steady on Thursday after tumbling in the previous session as a weaker dollar boosted sentiment, though looming sanctions on Russian oil products added uncertainty over supply.

Brent crude futures fell 10 cents, or 0.1%, to $82.74 a barrel by 0937 GMT while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US crude futures advanced 1 cents to $76.40. Both benchmarks plunged more than 3% overnight after US government data showed a large build in oil stocks.

The US Federal Reserve raised its target interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday, yet continued to promise “ongoing increases” in borrowing costs as part of its battle against inflation.

“Inflation has eased somewhat but remains elevated,” the US central bank said in a statement that marked an explicit acknowledgement of the progress made in lowering the pace of price increases from the 40-year highs hit last year.

The US dollar index dived to a nine-month low on Thursday in reaction to the softer rate hike bets. A weaker greenback makes dollar-priced oil less expensive for holders of other currencies, boosting demand.

“Overvalued conditions do not augur well for the dollar’s long-term outlook,” investment strategy firm BCA Research said in a note, referring to an improved global economic outlook largely based on China’s reopening after strict COVID-19 curbs.

Oil dives $3 after US reports increase in fuel stocks

“We expect oil to be the commodity that benefits most from an improvement in Chinese economic momentum.” Prices are also rising against the backdrop of a European Union ban on Russian refined products from Feb. 5. EU countries will seek a deal on Friday on a European Commission proposal to set price caps on Russian oil products after postponing a decision on Wednesday because of divisions among member states, diplomats said.

The European Commission proposed last week that from Feb. 5 the EU apply a price cap of $100 a barrel on premium Russian oil products such as diesel and a $45 per barrel cap on discounted products such as fuel oil.

Meanwhile an OPEC+ panel endorsed the producer group’s current output policy at a meeting on Wednesday, leaving production cuts agreed last year unchanged amid hopes of higher Chinese demand and uncertain prospects for Russian supply.

OPEC+ agreed to cut its production target by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) - about 2% of global demand - from November last year until the end of 2023 to support the market.

Also read

OPEC+ European Commission Oil prices West Texas Intermediate Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil steady as dollar slumps and Russian oil products ban looms

Intra-day update: rupee registers losses, crosses 270 against US dollar

Pakistan’s textile exports significantly decline in January: APTMA

Sheikh Rashid presented before local court

Govt committed to eliminate Riba-based financial system, says Dar

Foreign funding case: IHC rejects PTI’s petition against ECP ruling

Closing in on terror network behind Peshawar mosque suicide blast: KP police chief

Israel military hits Gaza after rocket fire despite US appeal for calm

New US restrictions against Taliban for bans on women

IMF team ‘quizzes’ PD’s top brass

Jan food prices rise 43pc YoY

Read more stories