AVN 64.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
BAFL 31.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.34%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
DFML 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.99%)
DGKC 41.69 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.02%)
EPCL 46.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.71%)
FCCL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HUBC 64.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.2%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
KAPCO 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
KEL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.94%)
LOTCHEM 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.91%)
MLCF 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.64%)
NETSOL 84.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
OGDC 87.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.73%)
PAEL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.44%)
PPL 76.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.38%)
PRL 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.12%)
SNGP 41.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.98%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
TPLP 15.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TRG 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.93%)
UNITY 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,046 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.05%)
BR30 14,434 Decreased By -33.1 (-0.23%)
KSE100 40,620 Decreased By -53.1 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,170 Decreased By -20 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Elections duties: ECP grants exemption to FBR officers

Recorder Report Published 02 Feb, 2023 06:12am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has granted an exemption to the officers of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and its field formations from appointment as District Returning Officers, Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers for the conduct of upcoming general elections.

In this connection, the FBR issued a letter to all heads of the field formations here on Wednesday.

According to the FBR’s letter, the ECP has granted an exemption to the officers of FBR (including its field formations) to the extent of their appointment as district returning officers, returning officers and assistant returning officers for the conduct of upcoming general elections.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

general elections FBR ECP Elections duties

Comments

1000 characters

Elections duties: ECP grants exemption to FBR officers

Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid arrested

Jan food prices rise 43pc YoY

High inflation, low growth and falling forex: Country confronted with variety of challenges: MoF

IMF revises inflation rate upward

KE CEO directed to appear before Senate panel

KE files four tariff pleas with Nepra

Officers dealing with IMF exempted from meetings at PMO

PM to open K3 nuclear power plant today

General election not possible before Oct?

Mushtaq appointed DG (Debt)

Read more stories