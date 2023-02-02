PARTLY FACETIOUS: The punchline in my favourite advertisement

“It’s all about optics.” “I disagree.” “How come? Haven’t you heard that a picture is worth a thousand words? Wait, I have even heard you use that phrase so am a witness and…”

“Before you accuse me of being a U-Turner let me inform you that I try to keep myself up dated on technological advancements.”

“What does that have to do with the relevance of proverbs/maxims/sayings whatever?”

“Well silly in this country of ours what has made the most impact – not a picture certainly. But audio leaks.”

“I have to concede that but that doesn’t mean that a picture is not worth a thousand words.”

“Pictures can be doctored so easily especially where a computer is used – I mean you saw The Khan’s deterrents changing the leg which was plastered.”

“Yes but television, specially state run television, covers events when summoned and need I add there are many selected and unelected who love to hog the airwaves.”

“Indeed but I would like to ask who advises the Finance Ministry when to summon Pakistan Television to cover an event.”

“Ishaq Dar, the Chosen…”

“Good one, as opposed to Selected.”

“He takes all decisions in the Ministry of Finance and surrounds himself with sycophants who have to follow non-verbal, non-written instructions.”

“Indeed, like the unwritten British constitution - a country where Dar sahib spent five years getting medical treatment for his back, and those dratted over-priced doctors didn’t realize that his recovery was premised on Pakistani politics.”

“Ha ha, but anyway Dar sahib met the IMF team leader in the corridor and surely a minister of finance trumps a mission leader, I mean…”

“I get you but anyway way did you notice Dar sahib had the same expression as when he meets with Nawaz Sharif or Maryam Nawaz.”

“I didn’t notice but the IMF mission leader and all his team members, barring none, retained extremely sombre expressions, which made Dar and his team’s levity rather out of…out of…”

“Out of touch with the real mood of the meeting?”

“Indeed and let me cite the punchline in my favourite advertisement: it’s the mood not the season which is important.”

“Hmmmm, I heard that Dar sahib said let there be light and a technical glitch in the distribution system accounted for load shedding.”

“That can be easily dealt with: ask Nawaz Sharif to get rid of Khurram Dastgir.”

