AVN 64.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
BAFL 31.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.34%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
DFML 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.99%)
DGKC 41.69 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.02%)
EPCL 46.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.71%)
FCCL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HUBC 64.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.2%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
KAPCO 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
KEL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.94%)
LOTCHEM 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.91%)
MLCF 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.64%)
NETSOL 84.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
OGDC 87.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.73%)
PAEL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.44%)
PPL 76.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.38%)
PRL 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.12%)
SNGP 41.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.98%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
TPLP 15.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TRG 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.93%)
UNITY 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,046 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.05%)
BR30 14,434 Decreased By -33.1 (-0.23%)
KSE100 40,620 Decreased By -53.1 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,170 Decreased By -20 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The punchline in my favourite advertisement

Anjum Ibrahim Published February 2, 2023 Updated February 2, 2023 06:36am
Follow us

“It’s all about optics.” “I disagree.” “How come? Haven’t you heard that a picture is worth a thousand words? Wait, I have even heard you use that phrase so am a witness and…”

“Before you accuse me of being a U-Turner let me inform you that I try to keep myself up dated on technological advancements.”

“What does that have to do with the relevance of proverbs/maxims/sayings whatever?”

“Well silly in this country of ours what has made the most impact – not a picture certainly. But audio leaks.”

“I have to concede that but that doesn’t mean that a picture is not worth a thousand words.”

“Pictures can be doctored so easily especially where a computer is used – I mean you saw The Khan’s deterrents changing the leg which was plastered.”

“Yes but television, specially state run television, covers events when summoned and need I add there are many selected and unelected who love to hog the airwaves.”

“Indeed but I would like to ask who advises the Finance Ministry when to summon Pakistan Television to cover an event.”

“Ishaq Dar, the Chosen…”

“Good one, as opposed to Selected.”

“He takes all decisions in the Ministry of Finance and surrounds himself with sycophants who have to follow non-verbal, non-written instructions.”

“Indeed, like the unwritten British constitution - a country where Dar sahib spent five years getting medical treatment for his back, and those dratted over-priced doctors didn’t realize that his recovery was premised on Pakistani politics.”

“Ha ha, but anyway Dar sahib met the IMF team leader in the corridor and surely a minister of finance trumps a mission leader, I mean…”

“I get you but anyway way did you notice Dar sahib had the same expression as when he meets with Nawaz Sharif or Maryam Nawaz.”

“I didn’t notice but the IMF mission leader and all his team members, barring none, retained extremely sombre expressions, which made Dar and his team’s levity rather out of…out of…”

“Out of touch with the real mood of the meeting?”

“Indeed and let me cite the punchline in my favourite advertisement: it’s the mood not the season which is important.”

“Hmmmm, I heard that Dar sahib said let there be light and a technical glitch in the distribution system accounted for load shedding.”

“That can be easily dealt with: ask Nawaz Sharif to get rid of Khurram Dastgir.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

ministry of finance Ishaq Dar PARTLY FACETIOUS IMF and Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The punchline in my favourite advertisement

Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid arrested

Jan food prices rise 43pc YoY

High inflation, low growth and falling forex: Country confronted with variety of challenges: MoF

IMF revises inflation rate upward

KE CEO directed to appear before Senate panel

KE files four tariff pleas with Nepra

Officers dealing with IMF exempted from meetings at PMO

PM to open K3 nuclear power plant today

General election not possible before Oct?

Mushtaq appointed DG (Debt)

Read more stories