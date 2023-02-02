AVN 64.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
Minister terms Imran ‘facilitator of terrorists’

Recorder Report Published 02 Feb, 2023 06:12am
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday lashed out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and accused him of being a “facilitator of terrorists”.

Reacting to the PTI chairman’s televised address, the information minister took to Twitter to accuse the former premier of being a “facilitator of terrorists” in the wake of the deadly terrorist attack in Peshawar.

“Imran Khan, you are the facilitator of terrorism in the country and the murderer of Pakistan’s economy. The one who pushed the country into an economic quagmire during his four-year rule that resulted in extreme inflation. He cannot act innocent by delivering speeches,” she said.

The minister also asked as to why Imran Khan had offered a lifetime extension to former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa (retired) after getting an “NRO”.

“You [Imran Khan] admitted that you wanted to politicise the top slot of the Chief of Army Staff to save your politics,” she further alleged.

