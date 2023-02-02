AVN 64.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
Recorder Report Published 02 Feb, 2023
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (February 01, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Shalamar       Oil            Ship               30-01-2023
                                                Corpt
OP-3              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Lahore         Oil            Ship               01-02-2023
                                                Corpt
B-1               Chem           Load           Alpine Marine
                  Bulldog        Caustic        Services
                                 Soda/Ethanol   (Pvt) Ltd          25-01-2023
B-2/B-3           Chemroad       Disc           Alpine Marine
                   Wing          Chemical       Services           01-02-2023
                                                (Pvt) Ltd
B-11/B-12         Ken            Disc           WMA Shipcare
                  Star           Rock           Services
                                 Phosphate      Pvt Ltd            31-01-2023
B-11/B-10         Ifestos        Disc           Alpine Marine
                                 Canola         Services
                                                (Pvt) Ltd          31-01-2023
B-14/B-15         Mega           Disc           Ocean Services     26-01-2023
                   Benefit       Canola         (Pvt) Ltd
B-17-/B-16        Ithomi         Disc Chick     Seatrader          29-01-2023
                                 Peas           Shipping
Nmb-2             Safina Al      Load           Al Faizan          26-01-2023
                                 Other          International
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24/B-25         Feng           Disc General   Bulk Shipping      30-01-2023
                  He Hai         Cargo          & Trading
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
M.T.Shalamar      01-02-2023     Disc Crude Oil             Pakistan National
                                                                  Ship. Corpt
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Hyundai           01-02-2023     D/L Container                  United Marine
Busan                                                        Agencies Pvt Ltd
Esl Kabir         01-02-2023     D/L Container                Allied Logistic
Kmtc              01-02-2023     D/L Container                  United Marine
 Yokohama                                                    Agencies Pvt Ltd
Kmtc              01-02-2023     D/L Container                  United Marine
Mundra                                                      Agencies Pvt. Ltd
Arman 10          01-02-2023     L/1650 Rice                      Ocean World
                                                                    (Pvt) Ltd
Mu Mian           01-02-2023     D/1325 General                         Cosco
Song                              Cargo                        Shipping Lines
Jin Guang         01-02-2023     L/31200 Mill Scale               Crystal Sea
Ling                                                        Services (Pvt)Ltd
Osaka             02-02-2023     D/L Container                    Hapag-Lloyd
Express                                                    Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Clemens           02-02-2023     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
Schulte                                                      Express Pakistan
Nasco             02-02-2023     D/2500 Fertilizers             Seahawks Asia
Jade                                                         Global (Pvt) Ltd
Odelmar           02-02-2023     D/9069 Lentils             Seatrade Shipping
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Hyundai
Hongkong          01-02-2023     Container Ship                             -
Northern
Dexterity         01-02-2023     Container Ship                             -
Summit
Success           01-02-2023     Wheat                                      -
NZ Hangzhou       01-02-2023     General Cargo                              -
X-Press 
Kilmanjaro        Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Maria          Coal           Int.Port        Jan. 30, 2023
                  Topic                         Shipping
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Silver         Palm           Alpine          Feb. 01, 2023
                  Joan           oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Northern       Containers     GAC             Jan. 31, 2023
                  Magnitude
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Hafnia         Gas            Ass.Liner       Jan. 31, 2023
                  Excel          oil            Agency
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Hong           Wheat          Bulk            Jan. 30, 2023
                  Cheng                         Shipping
FAP               At Middle      Rice           Global          Jan. 31, 2023
                  Bridge                        Maritime
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL              Umm            LNG            GSA             Jan. 31, 2023
                  Al-Amed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              Serinity       LPG            M               Jan. 29, 2023
                  Gas                           International
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL White
Purl              LPG            M.International                Jan. 29, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Chem Guard        Palm oil       Alpine                         Feb. 01, 2023
MSC Diya-F        Containers     MSC Pak                                    -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Northern
Magnitude         Containers     GAC                            Feb. 01, 2023
Maria Topic       Coal           Int.Port.Shipping                          -
Hafnia Excel      Gas oil        Ass.Liner Agency                           -
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Rigel             Palm oil       Alpine                         Feb. 01, 2023
Irenes Ray        Containers     MSC Pak                                    -
Star Jeannette    Conala Seed    Ocean Services             Waiting for barth
Corona            Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Chemroad
Polaris           Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Sloman
Hebe              Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Hafnia
 Shanghai         Mogas          Asia Marine                                -
PVT Estella       Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Wanxing           Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Golden Violet     Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Clemens
Schulte           Containers     -                              Feb. 01, 2023
=============================================================================

