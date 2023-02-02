Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (February 01, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National Shalamar Oil Ship 30-01-2023 Corpt OP-3 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National Lahore Oil Ship 01-02-2023 Corpt B-1 Chem Load Alpine Marine Bulldog Caustic Services Soda/Ethanol (Pvt) Ltd 25-01-2023 B-2/B-3 Chemroad Disc Alpine Marine Wing Chemical Services 01-02-2023 (Pvt) Ltd B-11/B-12 Ken Disc WMA Shipcare Star Rock Services Phosphate Pvt Ltd 31-01-2023 B-11/B-10 Ifestos Disc Alpine Marine Canola Services (Pvt) Ltd 31-01-2023 B-14/B-15 Mega Disc Ocean Services 26-01-2023 Benefit Canola (Pvt) Ltd B-17-/B-16 Ithomi Disc Chick Seatrader 29-01-2023 Peas Shipping Nmb-2 Safina Al Load Al Faizan 26-01-2023 Other International ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-24/B-25 Feng Disc General Bulk Shipping 30-01-2023 He Hai Cargo & Trading ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= M.T.Shalamar 01-02-2023 Disc Crude Oil Pakistan National Ship. Corpt ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Hyundai 01-02-2023 D/L Container United Marine Busan Agencies Pvt Ltd Esl Kabir 01-02-2023 D/L Container Allied Logistic Kmtc 01-02-2023 D/L Container United Marine Yokohama Agencies Pvt Ltd Kmtc 01-02-2023 D/L Container United Marine Mundra Agencies Pvt. Ltd Arman 10 01-02-2023 L/1650 Rice Ocean World (Pvt) Ltd Mu Mian 01-02-2023 D/1325 General Cosco Song Cargo Shipping Lines Jin Guang 01-02-2023 L/31200 Mill Scale Crystal Sea Ling Services (Pvt)Ltd Osaka 02-02-2023 D/L Container Hapag-Lloyd Express Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd Clemens 02-02-2023 D/L Container Ocean Network Schulte Express Pakistan Nasco 02-02-2023 D/2500 Fertilizers Seahawks Asia Jade Global (Pvt) Ltd Odelmar 02-02-2023 D/9069 Lentils Seatrade Shipping ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Hyundai Hongkong 01-02-2023 Container Ship - Northern Dexterity 01-02-2023 Container Ship - Summit Success 01-02-2023 Wheat - NZ Hangzhou 01-02-2023 General Cargo - X-Press Kilmanjaro Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Maria Coal Int.Port Jan. 30, 2023 Topic Shipping ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Silver Palm Alpine Feb. 01, 2023 Joan oil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Northern Containers GAC Jan. 31, 2023 Magnitude ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Hafnia Gas Ass.Liner Jan. 31, 2023 Excel oil Agency ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Hong Wheat Bulk Jan. 30, 2023 Cheng Shipping FAP At Middle Rice Global Jan. 31, 2023 Bridge Maritime ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EETL Umm LNG GSA Jan. 31, 2023 Al-Amed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC Serinity LPG M Jan. 29, 2023 Gas International ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL White Purl LPG M.International Jan. 29, 2023 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Chem Guard Palm oil Alpine Feb. 01, 2023 MSC Diya-F Containers MSC Pak - ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Northern Magnitude Containers GAC Feb. 01, 2023 Maria Topic Coal Int.Port.Shipping - Hafnia Excel Gas oil Ass.Liner Agency - ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Rigel Palm oil Alpine Feb. 01, 2023 Irenes Ray Containers MSC Pak - Star Jeannette Conala Seed Ocean Services Waiting for barth Corona Palm oil Alpine - Chemroad Polaris Palm oil Alpine - Sloman Hebe Palm oil Alpine - Hafnia Shanghai Mogas Asia Marine - PVT Estella Palm oil Alpine - Wanxing Palm oil Alpine - Golden Violet Palm oil Alpine - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Clemens Schulte Containers - Feb. 01, 2023 =============================================================================

