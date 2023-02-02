KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (February 01, 2023).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-2 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National
Shalamar Oil Ship 30-01-2023
Corpt
OP-3 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National
Lahore Oil Ship 01-02-2023
Corpt
B-1 Chem Load Alpine Marine
Bulldog Caustic Services
Soda/Ethanol (Pvt) Ltd 25-01-2023
B-2/B-3 Chemroad Disc Alpine Marine
Wing Chemical Services 01-02-2023
(Pvt) Ltd
B-11/B-12 Ken Disc WMA Shipcare
Star Rock Services
Phosphate Pvt Ltd 31-01-2023
B-11/B-10 Ifestos Disc Alpine Marine
Canola Services
(Pvt) Ltd 31-01-2023
B-14/B-15 Mega Disc Ocean Services 26-01-2023
Benefit Canola (Pvt) Ltd
B-17-/B-16 Ithomi Disc Chick Seatrader 29-01-2023
Peas Shipping
Nmb-2 Safina Al Load Al Faizan 26-01-2023
Other International
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24/B-25 Feng Disc General Bulk Shipping 30-01-2023
He Hai Cargo & Trading
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
M.T.Shalamar 01-02-2023 Disc Crude Oil Pakistan National
Ship. Corpt
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Hyundai 01-02-2023 D/L Container United Marine
Busan Agencies Pvt Ltd
Esl Kabir 01-02-2023 D/L Container Allied Logistic
Kmtc 01-02-2023 D/L Container United Marine
Yokohama Agencies Pvt Ltd
Kmtc 01-02-2023 D/L Container United Marine
Mundra Agencies Pvt. Ltd
Arman 10 01-02-2023 L/1650 Rice Ocean World
(Pvt) Ltd
Mu Mian 01-02-2023 D/1325 General Cosco
Song Cargo Shipping Lines
Jin Guang 01-02-2023 L/31200 Mill Scale Crystal Sea
Ling Services (Pvt)Ltd
Osaka 02-02-2023 D/L Container Hapag-Lloyd
Express Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Clemens 02-02-2023 D/L Container Ocean Network
Schulte Express Pakistan
Nasco 02-02-2023 D/2500 Fertilizers Seahawks Asia
Jade Global (Pvt) Ltd
Odelmar 02-02-2023 D/9069 Lentils Seatrade Shipping
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Hyundai
Hongkong 01-02-2023 Container Ship -
Northern
Dexterity 01-02-2023 Container Ship -
Summit
Success 01-02-2023 Wheat -
NZ Hangzhou 01-02-2023 General Cargo -
X-Press
Kilmanjaro Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Maria Coal Int.Port Jan. 30, 2023
Topic Shipping
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Silver Palm Alpine Feb. 01, 2023
Joan oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Northern Containers GAC Jan. 31, 2023
Magnitude
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Hafnia Gas Ass.Liner Jan. 31, 2023
Excel oil Agency
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Hong Wheat Bulk Jan. 30, 2023
Cheng Shipping
FAP At Middle Rice Global Jan. 31, 2023
Bridge Maritime
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL Umm LNG GSA Jan. 31, 2023
Al-Amed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC Serinity LPG M Jan. 29, 2023
Gas International
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL White
Purl LPG M.International Jan. 29, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Chem Guard Palm oil Alpine Feb. 01, 2023
MSC Diya-F Containers MSC Pak -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Northern
Magnitude Containers GAC Feb. 01, 2023
Maria Topic Coal Int.Port.Shipping -
Hafnia Excel Gas oil Ass.Liner Agency -
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Rigel Palm oil Alpine Feb. 01, 2023
Irenes Ray Containers MSC Pak -
Star Jeannette Conala Seed Ocean Services Waiting for barth
Corona Palm oil Alpine -
Chemroad
Polaris Palm oil Alpine -
Sloman
Hebe Palm oil Alpine -
Hafnia
Shanghai Mogas Asia Marine -
PVT Estella Palm oil Alpine -
Wanxing Palm oil Alpine -
Golden Violet Palm oil Alpine -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Clemens
Schulte Containers - Feb. 01, 2023
=============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments