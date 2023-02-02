Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Wednesday (February 01, 2023).
========================
Open Bid Rs 272.00
Open Offer Rs 275.00
========================
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Feb 2
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5.01
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Feb 2
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
377
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Feb 2
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Feb 2
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Feb 2
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Feb 2
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
66.05
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Feb 2
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
374.91
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Feb 2
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Feb 2
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
6.72
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Feb 2
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
55.27
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Pak Petroleum / Feb 2
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
9,469,438
▼ 0.00
|
P.I.A.C.(A) / Feb 2
Pakistan International Airlines Corp(PIAA)
|
8,353,500
▼ 0.00
|
Gul Ahmed / Feb 2
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited(GATM)
|
8,350,767
▼ 0.00
|
Habib Bank / Feb 2
Habib Bank Limited(HBL)
|
6,169,725
▼ 0.00
|
Oil & Gas Dev. / Feb 2
Oil & Gas Development Company Limited(OGDC)
|
5,230,319
▼ 0.00
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Feb 2
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
4,990,557
▼ 0.00
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Feb 2
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
4,946,333
▼ 0.00
|
Pak Refinery / Feb 2
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
4,715,810
▼ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Feb 2
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
4,116,514
▼ 0.00
|
Hub Power Co. / Feb 2
The Hub Power Company Limited(HUBC)
|
4,113,242
▼ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Feb 1
|
270.85
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Feb 1
|
268.85
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Feb 1
|
128.90
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Feb 1
|
0.91
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Feb 1
|
1.24
|
Euro to USD / Feb 1
|
1.10
|
UK LIBOR % / Feb 1
|
4.30
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Feb 1
|
4119.21
|
India Sensex / Feb 1
|
59708.08
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Feb 1
|
27346.88
|
Nasdaq / Feb 1
|
11816.32
|
Hang Seng / Feb 1
|
22072.18
|
FTSE 100 / Feb 1
|
7761.11
|
Dow Jones / Feb 1
|
34092.96
|
Germany DAX 30 / Feb 1
|
15180.74
|
France CAC40 / Feb 1
|
7077.11
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Feb 1
|
76.41
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Feb 1
|
21235
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Feb 1
|
175754
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Feb 1
|
1942.80
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Feb 1
|
85.61
