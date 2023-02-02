AVN 64.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

Recorder Report Published 02 Feb, 2023 06:12am
KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Wednesday (February 01, 2023).

========================
Open Bid       Rs 272.00
Open Offer     Rs 275.00
========================

