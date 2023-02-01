AVN 64.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
BAFL 31.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.34%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
DFML 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.99%)
DGKC 41.69 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.02%)
EPCL 46.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.71%)
FCCL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HUBC 64.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.2%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
KAPCO 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
KEL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.94%)
LOTCHEM 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.91%)
MLCF 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.64%)
NETSOL 84.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
OGDC 87.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.73%)
PAEL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.44%)
PPL 76.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.38%)
PRL 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.12%)
SNGP 41.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.98%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
TPLP 15.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TRG 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.93%)
UNITY 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,046 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.05%)
BR30 14,434 Decreased By -33.1 (-0.23%)
KSE100 40,620 Decreased By -53.1 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,170 Decreased By -20 (-0.13%)
US stocks dip ahead of Fed decision while Snap stumbles

AFP Published 01 Feb, 2023
NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks dipped early Wednesday as the market digested fresh employment data and awaited the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate decision.

Private companies added 106,000 jobs in January, below expectations, according to payroll firm ADP, which cautioned that the survey was taken during a period of bad weather that could have distorted the findings.

The numbers come ahead of Friday’s closely-watched government jobs report, adding to the Fed’s data set as it weighs its latest action to counter inflation.

US stocks rise as markets digest company earnings

Policymakers are widely expected to announce a 0.25 percentage point rate hike, slowing from a half-point increase in December and steeper hikes before that.

Hopes that the Fed will soon conclude its rate-hiking cycle helped fuel a stock market rally in January.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.5 percent at 33,925.60.

The broad-based S&P 500 slipped 0.2 percent to 4,068.70, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index also declined 0.2 percent to 11,566.24.

Among individual companies, Snapchat parent Snap plunged 13.5 percent after it reported a loss in the final three months of last year on seemingly stalled revenue.

