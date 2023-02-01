AVN 64.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
BAFL 31.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.34%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
DFML 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.99%)
DGKC 41.69 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.02%)
EPCL 46.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.71%)
FCCL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HUBC 64.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.2%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
KAPCO 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
KEL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.94%)
LOTCHEM 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.91%)
MLCF 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.64%)
NETSOL 84.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
OGDC 87.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.73%)
PAEL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.44%)
PPL 76.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.38%)
PRL 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.12%)
SNGP 41.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.98%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
TPLP 15.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TRG 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.93%)
UNITY 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,046 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.05%)
BR30 14,434 Decreased By -33.1 (-0.23%)
KSE100 40,620 Decreased By -53.1 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,170 Decreased By -20 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PSX sees range-bound session, KSE-100 falls 0.13%

  • Lack of positive triggers keep market under pressure
BR Web Desk Published February 1, 2023 Updated February 1, 2023 07:01pm
Follow us

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a lacklustre session on Wednesday and the KSE-100 Index traded in a narrow range to end with a meagre loss.

Lack of positive triggers to give a direction to the market kept the index under pressure.

At the end of the session, the KSE-100 Index was down 53.12 points or 0.13% to close at 40,985.46.

KSE-100 jumps 800 points owing to optimism over IMF talks

Following a short lived spike, the market remained range-bound for most part of the session. It entered the red zone in the final hours.

Automobile, cement, chemical and banking spaces closed in the green while oil sector closed mixed.

A report from Capital Stake stated that the PSX ended a volatile session on Wednesday flat.

“Indices traded in green for most part of the day until finally ending flat, while volumes depreciated from last close,” it said.

A report from Arif Habib Limited stated that a range-bound session was recorded at PSX.

“The market opened in the green and traded within the same range as investor participation remained sluggish due to the continuous depreciation of the rupee against the dollar, causing the benchmark KSE-100 to close the trading day in the red zone.”

Volumes remained reasonable across the board, it said.

On the economic front, Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation clocked in at 27.6% on year-on-year basis in January 2023.

Moreover, rupee ended the day with a loss of Rs0.94 or 0.35% to close at Rs268.83.

Sectors dragging the benchmark KSE-100 index lower included miscellaneous (81.42 points), oil and gas exploration (34.81 points) and technology and communication (22.28 points).

Volume on the all-share index fell to 131 million from 153.3 million on Tuesday. The value of shares dropped to Rs5.9 billion from Rs7.4 billion recorded in the previous session.

Pak Petroleum was the volume leader with 9.5 million shares, followed by PIA (A) with 8.35 million shares and Gul Ahmed with 8.35 million shares.

Shares of 323 companies were traded on Wednesday, of which 158 registered an increase, 133 recorded a fall and 32 remained unchanged.

PSX KSE 100 KSE100 index companies listed on PSX companies listed on the PSX

Comments

1000 characters

PSX sees range-bound session, KSE-100 falls 0.13%

Rupee sustains losses, settles at 268.83 against US dollar

Fawad granted bail by Islamabad court

Imran says governor KP's letter to ECP regarding delay in polls raises 'suspicions’

Cannot rule out internal assistance for Peshawar bombing: police

Peshawar attack: ‘Who brought the terrorists back?’, asks PM Shehbaz

US Fed set to slow rate hikes but signal inflation fight not over

US, India partnership targets arms and AI to compete with China

Hyundai-Nishat jacks up car prices by up to Rs500,000 in Pakistan

Maryam Nawaz says PML-N will clean sweep upcoming elections

Read more stories