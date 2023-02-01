AVN 64.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
Maryam Nawaz says PML-N will clean sweep upcoming elections

  • PML-N's senior vice president says those who think the PML-N is afraid of going into elections should know that we are in the field
BR Web Desk Published February 1, 2023 Updated February 1, 2023 06:38pm
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior-vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Wednesday that they were not running away from elections, adding that the party will clean sweep the next polls, Aaj News reported.

"Those who think the PML-N is afraid of going into elections should know that we are in the field. I promise you that we will not only contest the next elections but will secure sweeping victory," Maryam said as she kicked off PML-N's election campaign from Bahawalpur.

Maryam, who was recently given the additional responsibility of reorganising the party, also launched the party's membership campaign and urged people to join their social media groups.

At the outset of her address, Maryam expressed grief over the Peshawar Police Lines blast, praying for the lives lost and a peaceful Pakistan. The suicide bombing at a mosque has claimed over 100 lives and injured more than 220 people.

Addressing the convention before Maryam, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the government had full cognizance of the skyrocketing inflation, noting that they were forced to take this step due to the faulty International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal signed by the Imran Khan government.

He said Imran Khan was a tyrant leader who felt insulted in holding dialogues with political rivals.

"He created a mess in the country's politics which can only be cleansed by throwing him out of the system," he said.

Rana Sanaullah called Imran Khan a "cancer for Pakistan's politics," and said he must be "eliminated" through the power of the vote in the upcoming elections.

He took a promise from PML-N workers that they will vote for the party's candidate in the upcoming elections regardless of their personal grudges and differences.

Rana Sanaullah also welcomed Maryam Nawaz back into national politics, saying she was the most popular political leader in Pakistan. He said the presence of Maryam Nawaz would shatter Imran Khan's popularity myth.

