BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from February 1, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid arrested
- Lucky Motor Corp jacks up KIA car prices amid rupee depreciation in Pakistan
- Prominent businessman Mohammad Lakhani injured in firing incident
- Fawad granted bail by Islamabad court
- Cannot rule out internal assistance for Peshawar bombing: police
- 'Higher than expectations': Pakistan's headline inflation clocks in at 27.6% in January
- Peshawar attack: ‘Who brought the terrorists back?’, asks PM Shehbaz
- Former CM Parvez Elahi claims his residence raided by police
- Rupee sustains losses, settles at 268.83 against US dollar
- IMF team ‘quizzes’ PD’s top brass
- US, India partnership targets arms and AI to compete with China
- Gold price increases Rs3,500 to Rs205,000 per tola
- PSX sees range-bound session, KSE-100 falls 0.13%
- Hyundai-Nishat jacks up car prices by up to Rs500,000 in Pakistan
- Maryam Nawaz says PML-N will clean sweep upcoming elections
- Officers dealing with IMF exempted from meetings at PMO
- KE CEO directed to appear before Senate panel
- IMF revises inflation rate upward
