BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from February 1, 2023
BR Web Desk Published February 2, 2023 Updated February 2, 2023 08:56am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid arrested

Read here for details.

  • Lucky Motor Corp jacks up KIA car prices amid rupee depreciation in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Prominent businessman Mohammad Lakhani injured in firing incident

Read here for details.

  • Fawad granted bail by Islamabad court

Read here for details.

  • Cannot rule out internal assistance for Peshawar bombing: police

Read here for details.

  • 'Higher than expectations': Pakistan's headline inflation clocks in at 27.6% in January

Read here for details.

  • Peshawar attack: ‘Who brought the terrorists back?’, asks PM Shehbaz

Read here for details.

  • Former CM Parvez Elahi claims his residence raided by police

Read here for details.

  • Rupee sustains losses, settles at 268.83 against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • IMF team ‘quizzes’ PD’s top brass

Read here for details.

  • US, India partnership targets arms and AI to compete with China

Read here for details.

  • Gold price increases Rs3,500 to Rs205,000 per tola

Read here for details.

  • PSX sees range-bound session, KSE-100 falls 0.13%

Read here for details.

  • Hyundai-Nishat jacks up car prices by up to Rs500,000 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Maryam Nawaz says PML-N will clean sweep upcoming elections

Read here for details.

  • Officers dealing with IMF exempted from meetings at PMO

Read here for details.

  • KE CEO directed to appear before Senate panel

Read here for details.

  • IMF revises inflation rate upward

Read here for details.

