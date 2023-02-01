Fawad granted bail by Islamabad court

An Islamabad district and sessions court accepted on Wednesday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry’s bail petition in a case pertaining to threatening members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and their families, Aaj News reported.

During the hearing today, the court granted bail to Fawad against Rs20,000 worth of surety bonds on the condition that he would not repeat any words that can incite violence against a constitutional institution.

Fawad, who was information minister under the previous government led by PTI Chairman Imran Khan, was detained in a predawn raid on his home in Lahore last week.

He was accused of having “harassed and intimidated” election commission officials and their families in televised comments, according to the police report.

According to the charges lodged in Islamabad, he was being held under sedition legislation because he “tried to cause an impediment in the election process of the state”.

Islamabad court approves Fawad Chaudhry's two-day physical remand

On Saturday, an Islamabad court had approved a petition from police seeking an extension in Chaudhry's physical remand, extending the former federal minister’s remand by two days.