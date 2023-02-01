AVN 64.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.32%)
BAFL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.64%)
BOP 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.12%)
CNERGY 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DFML 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.77%)
DGKC 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.58%)
EPCL 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.81%)
FCCL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
FFL 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
FLYNG 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
GGL 9.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 64.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
KAPCO 27.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
KEL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
MLCF 21.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.45%)
NETSOL 84.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.83%)
PAEL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
PIBTL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
PPL 76.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.21%)
PRL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.37%)
SNGP 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.03%)
TELE 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.19%)
TPLP 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
TRG 111.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.94%)
UNITY 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,046 Decreased By -2 (-0.05%)
BR30 14,434 Decreased By -32.8 (-0.23%)
KSE100 40,644 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.07%)
KSE30 15,177 Decreased By -13.3 (-0.09%)
Feb 01, 2023
European shares gain on pharma boost; Fed policy decision on tap

Reuters Published 01 Feb, 2023 02:05pm
European shares edged higher on Wednesday, boosted by gains in Novo Nordisk and other healthcare stocks, with all eyes on the much-anticipated policy decision by the US Federal Reserve later in the day.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.3% at 0814 GMT, coming off a 6.7% jump last month – its biggest gain in any January since 2015 – on hopes of better-than-expected corporate earnings and signs of economic resilience.

Danish drug maker Novo Nordisk rose 2.2%, and led the gains among healthcare stocks, on strong 2023 sales growth expectations. Sweden’s Husqvarna jumped 5.5% to the top of the STOXX 600 after the garden equipment and tools maker’s operating loss shrank on an annual basis, helped by an organic sales growth of 8%.

Markets lose ground as traders await rate decisions

Among other stocks, BMW gained 0.9% after the German automaker raised suggested retail prices for some models sold in China due to higher raw material and logistics costs globally.

The Fed will announce its rate decision at 1900 GMT, with Chair Jerome Powell’s news conference half an hour later.

European shares

