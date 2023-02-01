BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Police foil terrorist attack on Mianwali police station

Toshakhana case: Islamabad court decides to indict Imran Khan on February 7

After 29 successive losses, rupee sees some gain, settles at 267.89 against US dollar

Governor KP proposes April 16-18 as tentative dates for election

We must put our house in order, says Asif after Peshawar mosque bombing

Gold price sees biggest one-day decline, retreats to Rs201,500 per tola in Pakistan

Corps commanders resolve to bring perpetrators of Peshawar attack to ‘exemplary justice’

Inflationary pressure expected to calm down gradually: Finance Division

Indus Motor to shut down plant for two weeks

Death toll in Peshawar mosque suicide blast rises to 100

Dar meets IMF review mission, apprises it of planned power sector reforms

Pakistan’s performance worsens, rank remains same in corruption perception index

KSE-100 jumps 800 points owing to optimism over IMF talks

Fitch says PKR to further weaken

Zardari for increasing minimum wages to Rs 35,000

Jul-Dec: govt has borrowed $5.595bn

*IMF revises GDP growth projections downward**

KE, Discos: Nepra approves negative tariff adjustments

Country braces for fuel shortages?

