BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 31, 2023
BR Web Desk Published February 1, 2023 Updated February 1, 2023 09:00am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Police foil terrorist attack on Mianwali police station

Read here for details.

  • Toshakhana case: Islamabad court decides to indict Imran Khan on February 7

Read here for details.

  • After 29 successive losses, rupee sees some gain, settles at 267.89 against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • Governor KP proposes April 16-18 as tentative dates for election

Read here for details.

  • We must put our house in order, says Asif after Peshawar mosque bombing

Read here for details.

  • Gold price sees biggest one-day decline, retreats to Rs201,500 per tola in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Corps commanders resolve to bring perpetrators of Peshawar attack to ‘exemplary justice’

Read here for details.

  • Inflationary pressure expected to calm down gradually: Finance Division

Read here for details.

  • Indus Motor to shut down plant for two weeks

Read here for details.

  • Death toll in Peshawar mosque suicide blast rises to 100

Read here for details.

  • Dar meets IMF review mission, apprises it of planned power sector reforms

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s performance worsens, rank remains same in corruption perception index

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 jumps 800 points owing to optimism over IMF talks

Read here for details.

  • Fitch says PKR to further weaken

Read here for details.

  • Zardari for increasing minimum wages to Rs 35,000

Read here for details.

  • Jul-Dec: govt has borrowed $5.595bn

Read here for details.

  • *IMF revises GDP growth projections downward**

Read here for details.

  • KE, Discos: Nepra approves negative tariff adjustments

Read here for details.

  • Country braces for fuel shortages?

Read here for details.

