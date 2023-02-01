KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (January 31, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
219,414,097 137,314,072 10,858,597,272 6,844,938,791
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,050,475,885 (1,147,983,879) (97,507,994)
Local Individuals 6,360,133,792 (6,283,619,232) 76,514,560
Local Corporates 5,616,843,496 (5,595,850,062) 20,993,434
===============================================================================
