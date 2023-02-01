Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (January 31, 2023). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (January 31, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 40,673.06
High: 40,717.33
Low: 39,871.27
Net Change: 801.79
Volume (000): 93,013
Value (000): 6,686,681
Makt Cap (000) 1,542,655,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,231.43
NET CH (+) 86.98
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,642.40
NET CH (+) 105.51
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,009.08
NET CH (+) 115.32
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,502.70
NET CH (+) 108.8
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,076.10
NET CH (+) 71.37
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,136.19
NET CH (+) 68.27
------------------------------------
As on: 31-January -2023
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments