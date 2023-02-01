KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (January 31, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 40,673.06 High: 40,717.33 Low: 39,871.27 Net Change: 801.79 Volume (000): 93,013 Value (000): 6,686,681 Makt Cap (000) 1,542,655,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,231.43 NET CH (+) 86.98 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,642.40 NET CH (+) 105.51 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,009.08 NET CH (+) 115.32 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,502.70 NET CH (+) 108.8 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,076.10 NET CH (+) 71.37 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,136.19 NET CH (+) 68.27 ------------------------------------ As on: 31-January -2023 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023