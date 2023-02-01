KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Shakarganj Limited 31.12.2022 Nil (225.302) (1.80) 27.02.2023 20.02.2023 to (Unconsolidated) Year End 11.00.A.M 27.02.2023 AGM ==========================================================================================================

