KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Shakarganj Limited 31.12.2022 Nil (225.302) (1.80) 27.02.2023 20.02.2023 to
(Unconsolidated) Year End 11.00.A.M 27.02.2023
AGM
==========================================================================================================
