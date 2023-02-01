Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (January 31, 2023).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 4.30529 4.30457 4.32057 0.07371
Libor 1 Month 4.56557 4.50586 4.56971 0.10686
Libor 3 Month 4.81357 4.81771 4.82971 0.30271
Libor 6 Month 5.09157 5.09843 5.22529 0.52314
Libor 1 Year 5.32600 5.34229 5.66643 0.92971
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
