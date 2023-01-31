AVN 65.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.29%)
Markets

Intra-day update: Bull run at PSX, KSE-100 up over 800 points

  • Hope of IMF programme revival, rupee's appreciation help investor sentiment
BR Web Desk Published January 31, 2023 Updated January 31, 2023 03:56pm
The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw a return of positive sentiment, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index registered a gain of over 800 points during the session on Tuesday, with investors having pinned their hopes on revival of the stalled International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

At around 3:50pm, the benchmark index was at the 40,673.06 level, an increase of 801.79 points or 2.01%.

KSE-100 falls over 500 points in aftermath of Peshawar blast

Across the board buying was witnessed with index-heavy sectors including automobiles, cement, chemicals, commercial banks, pharmaceuticals, oil & gas exploration companies and OMCs trading in the green.

The optimism returns after the IMF team reached Islamabad on Tuesday, led by director Nathan Porter.

The delegation will commence technical-level meetings, which will continue till Friday, followed by policy-level talks.

The rupee also appreciated on Tuesday during the early part of the session, with the IMF programme driving the sentiment in the currency market as well.

Experts have termed resumption of the IMF programme crucial for the economy, which is gripped by a major crisis.

In recent days, the government has loosened controls on the rupee to rein in a rampant black market in US dollars in its bid to appease the international lender, a step that caused the currency to plunge to a record low.

Moreover, petrol prices have been hiked, while a mini-budget is also in the pipeline.

“Pakistan has already taken a number of steps to meet the prerequisites of the IMF, and the market expects that the remaining would be taken in the coming days during talks with the international lender,” Arsalan Siddiqui, Head of Research at Optimus Research, told Business Recorder.

“If the government takes the remaining measures, it would further build up expectations pertaining to the programme revival,” he said.

The KSE-100 Index had plunged on the opening day of the week with the Peshawar mosque suicide blast a reason behind the negative sentiment, according to analysts.

This is an intra-day update

Pakistan Economy stocks PSX KSE 100 IMF Pakistan

