AVN 64.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.51%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.81%)
BOP 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.51%)
CNERGY 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DFML 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
DGKC 41.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.22%)
EPCL 47.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
FFL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.98%)
FLYNG 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.91%)
GGL 9.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.64%)
HUBC 64.10 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (3.47%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.06%)
KAPCO 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.58%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
MLCF 21.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.5%)
NETSOL 84.35 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.5%)
OGDC 85.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
PAEL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.31%)
PIBTL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.21%)
PPL 75.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.56%)
PRL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.12%)
SNGP 41.09 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.83%)
TELE 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
TPLP 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.09%)
TRG 112.01 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.73%)
UNITY 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.18%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,020 Increased By 52.7 (1.33%)
BR30 14,347 Increased By 162 (1.14%)
KSE100 40,426 Increased By 554.6 (1.39%)
KSE30 15,089 Increased By 191.3 (1.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: Bull run at PSX, KSE-100 up over 750 points

  • Hope of IMF programme revival, rupee's appreciation help investor sentiment
BR Web Desk Published January 31, 2023 Updated January 31, 2023 12:22pm
Follow us

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw a return of positive sentiment, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index registered a gain of over 750 points during the session on Tuesday, with investors having pinned their hopes on revival of the stalled International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

At around 12:05pm, the benchmark index was at the 40,636.62 level, an increase of 765.35 points or 1.92%.

KSE-100 falls over 500 points in aftermath of Peshawar blast

Across the board buying was witnessed with index-heavy sectors including automobiles, cement, chemicals, commercial banks, pharmaceuticals, oil & gas exploration companies and OMCs trading in the green.

The optimism returns after the IMF team reached Islamabad on Tuesday, led by director Nathan Porter.

The delegation will commence technical-level meetings, which will continue till Friday, followed by policy-level talks.

The rupee also appreciated on Tuesday during the early part of the session, with the IMF programme driving the sentiment in the currency market as well.

Experts have termed resumption of the IMF programme crucial for the economy, which is gripped by a major crisis.

In recent days, the government has loosened controls on the rupee to rein in a rampant black market in US dollars in its bid to appease the international lender, a step that caused the currency to plunge to a record low.

Moreover, petrol prices have been hiked, while a mini-budget is also in the pipeline.

“Pakistan has already taken a number of steps to meet the prerequisites of the IMF, and the market expects that the remaining would be taken in the coming days during talks with the international lender,” Arsalan Siddiqui, Head of Research at Optimus Research, told Business Recorder.

“If the government takes the remaining measures, it would further build up expectations pertaining to the programme revival,” he said.

The KSE-100 Index had plunged on the opening day of the week with the Peshawar mosque suicide blast a reason behind the negative sentiment, according to analysts.

This is an intra-day update

Pakistan Economy stocks PSX KSE 100 IMF Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: Bull run at PSX, KSE-100 up over 750 points

Death toll in Peshawar mosque suicide blast passes 90

Intra-day update: rupee sees some improvement against US dollar

Toshakhana case: Islamabad court decides to indict Imran Khan on February 7

Bangladesh secures $4.7bn from IMF as other South Asian countries see delays

Talks with IMF team: Doubts exist about Dar-led team’s capability

Crucial IMF talks begin today

Alvi approves SOEs (Governance and Operations) Bill, 2022

Getting Daharki Power shares: ECC allows FF $2.9m equity investment

SBP issues mechanism for quota-based sugar export

Read more stories