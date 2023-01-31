AVN 64.80 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.98%)
Hong Kong stocks rise at open

AFP Published 31 Jan, 2023 11:05am
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened Tuesday by clawing back some of the previous day’s big losses, helped by a rally in tech firms, with eyes firmly on the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting later in the week.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.55 percent, or 120.54 points, to 22,190.27.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.10 percent, or 3.17 points, to 3,266.14, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.24 percent, or 5.25 points, to 2,145.13.

Hong Kong stocks

