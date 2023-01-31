Hong Kong stocks rise at open

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened Tuesday by clawing back some of the previous day’s big losses, helped by a rally in tech firms, with eyes firmly on the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting later in the week.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.55 percent, or 120.54 points, to 22,190.27.

Hong Kong stocks finish sharply lower

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.10 percent, or 3.17 points, to 3,266.14, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.24 percent, or 5.25 points, to 2,145.13.