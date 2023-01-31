Spot gold still targets $1,883-$1,905 range

SINGAPORE: Spot gold still targets a range of $1,883 to $1,905 per ounce, as it has dropped below a rising wedge. The wedge was confirmed as a top pattern.

It is considered as the final part of the uptrend from $1,771.89, which may have reversed. The consolidation within the narrow range of $1,919-$1,933 is expected to be followed by another round of drop.

A break above $1,933, however, could lead to a gain into $1,942-$1,956 range.

On the daily chart, the drop is classified as a pullback towards $1,896, as there has been no convincing signal of a trend reversal. A break below $1,898 would trigger a drop into $1,858-$1,875 range. Such a drop could be deep enough to suggest a trend reversal.