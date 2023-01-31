AVN 65.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.29%)
BAFL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.18%)
BOP 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.73%)
CNERGY 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DFML 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
DGKC 41.27 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.03%)
EPCL 46.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.66%)
FCCL 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.82%)
FFL 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.87%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.05%)
HUBC 64.10 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (3.47%)
HUMNL 5.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.8%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.28%)
NETSOL 84.20 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.32%)
OGDC 87.94 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (2.2%)
PAEL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
PIBTL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
PPL 77.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.98%)
PRL 13.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
SILK 0.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.93 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.9%)
TELE 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
TPLP 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
TRG 112.30 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2%)
UNITY 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.45%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,048 Increased By 80.6 (2.03%)
BR30 14,467 Increased By 282.1 (1.99%)
KSE100 40,673 Increased By 801.8 (2.01%)
KSE30 15,190 Increased By 292.7 (1.96%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil falls on rate hike worries, Russian export flows

Reuters Published January 31, 2023 Updated January 31, 2023 02:42pm
Follow us

LONDON: Oil prices fell on Tuesday as the prospect of further interest rate increases and ample Russian crude flows outweighed demand recovery expectations from China. March Brent crude futures fell by $1.01, or 1.19%, to $83.89 per barrel by 0920 GMT.

The March contract expires on Tuesday and the more heavily traded April contract fell by 90 cents, or 1.07%, to $83.60. Likewise, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 92 cents, or 1.18%, to $76.98 a barrel.

“Central banks and the OPEC+ producer group will be in action in the next few days. Interest rate decisions will shed some light on the prospects of economic and oil demand growth,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

Investors expect the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, with half-point increases coming from the Bank of England and European Central Bank the following day. Higher rates could slow the global economy and weaken oil demand.

Meanwhile, a panel from members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is likely to recommend keeping the group’s current output policy unchanged when it meets on Feb. 1 at 1100 GMT, OPEC+ delegates told Reuters on Monday.

The panel, called the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), can call for a full OPEC+ meeting if warranted. Further bearish sentiment followed news that Russia’s oil loadings from its Ust-Luga port are expected to rise at the beginning of February, despite western sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine.

Oil slips as rate hikes loom and Russian flows stay strong

Price falls were cushioned by signs of potentially healthy demand coming from China, with the country’s official purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which measures manufacturing activity, rising in January from December, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised its 2023 global growth outlook slightly due to “surprisingly resilient” demand in the United States and Europe, an easing of energy costs and the reopening of China’s economy after Beijing abandoned its strict COVID-19 restrictions.

Also read

OPEC+ European Union US Federal Reserve Oil Dollar G7 Russian oil WTI crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil falls on rate hike worries, Russian export flows

Death toll in Peshawar mosque suicide blast passes 90

After 29 successive losses, rupee sees some gain, settles at 267.89 against US dollar

Inflationary pressure expected to calm down gradually: Finance Division

Intra-day update: Bull run at PSX, KSE-100 up over 800 points

Pakistan’s performance worsens, rank remains same in corruption perception index

Barrick Gold makes first payment of $3mn to Balochistan govt

Indus Motor to shut down plant for two weeks

Toshakhana case: Islamabad court decides to indict Imran Khan on February 7

Atlas Honda increases motorcycle prices in Pakistan by up to Rs30,000

Govt offers its SOE stakes to 2 UAE firms

Read more stories