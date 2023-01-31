BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from January 30, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- At least 59 killed, 157 injured in explosion inside mosque near Police Lines in Peshawar
- SBP says it recognises cost of monetary tightening, but curbing inflation essential
- Islamabad Court sends Fawad to jail on judicial remand
- UAE president’s visit to Islamabad postponed over ‘bad weather’
- Pakistan facing adverse consequences of Ukraine conflict: FM Bilawal
- KSE-100 falls over 500 points in aftermath of Peshawar blast
- Inflation to cross 30% as rupee depreciation, petrol prices bite: report
- Asif Ali Zardari sends legal notice to Imran Khan over ‘assassination’ remarks
- Sheikh Rashid’s Lal Haveli residence sealed over ‘illegal occupation’
- Govt offers its SOE stakes to 2 UAE firms
- Talks with IMF team: Doubts exist about Dar-led team’s capability
- Rupee closes at fresh low of 269.63 against US dollar as the great fall continues
- Crucial IMF talks begin today
- LCs: steel sector says facing dire situation
