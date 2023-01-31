AVN 64.65 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.75%)
BAFL 30.28 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.27%)
BOP 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DFML 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.87%)
DGKC 41.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.66%)
EPCL 47.83 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.77%)
FCCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
FFL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.77%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
GGL 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
HUBC 62.48 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.86%)
HUMNL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
KAPCO 27.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.51%)
KEL 2.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
MLCF 20.94 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.06%)
NETSOL 84.01 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.1%)
OGDC 86.80 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
PAEL 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.94%)
PIBTL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
PPL 77.01 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.08%)
PRL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
SILK 0.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.47%)
TELE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.53%)
TPLP 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.53%)
TRG 112.03 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (1.75%)
UNITY 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.09%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,998 Increased By 31.2 (0.79%)
BR30 14,334 Increased By 149.5 (1.05%)
KSE100 40,241 Increased By 369.4 (0.93%)
KSE30 15,000 Increased By 102.2 (0.69%)
BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 30, 2023
BR Web Desk Published January 31, 2023 Updated January 31, 2023 08:39am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • At least 59 killed, 157 injured in explosion inside mosque near Police Lines in Peshawar

Read here for details.

  • SBP says it recognises cost of monetary tightening, but curbing inflation essential

Read here for details.

  • Islamabad Court sends Fawad to jail on judicial remand

Read here for details.

  • UAE president’s visit to Islamabad postponed over ‘bad weather’

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan facing adverse consequences of Ukraine conflict: FM Bilawal

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 falls over 500 points in aftermath of Peshawar blast

Read here for details.

  • Inflation to cross 30% as rupee depreciation, petrol prices bite: report

Read here for details.

  • Asif Ali Zardari sends legal notice to Imran Khan over ‘assassination’ remarks

Read here for details.

  • Sheikh Rashid’s Lal Haveli residence sealed over ‘illegal occupation’

Read here for details.

  • Govt offers its SOE stakes to 2 UAE firms

Read here for details.

  • Talks with IMF team: Doubts exist about Dar-led team’s capability

Read here for details.

  • Rupee closes at fresh low of 269.63 against US dollar as the great fall continues

Read here for details.

  • Crucial IMF talks begin today

Read here for details.

  • LCs: steel sector says facing dire situation

Read here for details.

