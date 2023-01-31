AVN 64.65 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.75%)
BAFL 30.28 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.27%)
BOP 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DFML 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.87%)
DGKC 41.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.66%)
EPCL 47.83 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.77%)
FCCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
FFL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.77%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
GGL 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
HUBC 62.48 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.86%)
HUMNL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
KAPCO 27.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.51%)
KEL 2.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
MLCF 20.94 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.06%)
NETSOL 84.01 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.1%)
OGDC 86.80 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
PAEL 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.94%)
PIBTL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
PPL 77.01 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.08%)
PRL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
SILK 0.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.47%)
TELE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.53%)
TPLP 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.53%)
TRG 112.03 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (1.75%)
UNITY 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.09%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,998 Increased By 31.2 (0.79%)
BR30 14,334 Increased By 149.5 (1.05%)
KSE100 40,241 Increased By 369.4 (0.93%)
KSE30 15,000 Increased By 102.2 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Wasted’ holiday in Islamabad causes huge loss to traders

Wasim Iqbal | Nuzhat Nazar Published 31 Jan, 2023 06:01am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The visiting UAE president announcement to cancel the trip has not only wasted one-day holiday in the capital city but also caused losses in millions of rupees due to the closure of trading houses, industries, and no work for daily wagers.

However, it helped the federal government to save fuel and electricity by keeping government and private offices closed.

It is not clear when the UAE president’s visit will be rescheduled and either Islamabad Capital Territory Administration will announce one-day holiday again.

On Monday, Marriyum Aurangzeb, minister for information announced, “Due to weather conditions, President HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s visit to the friendly Islamic Republic of Pakistan scheduled for today has been postponed to a later date. His Highness was scheduled to pay an official visit today to Pakistan to discuss the friendship and cooperation relations between the UAE and Pakistan and ways to enhance them in various fields”.

Acting President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries Faad Waheed told Business Recorder that the holiday had cost millions of rupees in economic activities in the city. Traffic remained off the road, industrial units, trading centres, and some shopping centres were closed which cast a negative impact on the business.

He said the chamber of commerce had 10,000 members including 2,000 industries in the capital city. “Closure of transport, industries, and business community resulted in no work for a large number of daily wagers attached to these sectors”, he added.

The total strength of federal employees in the country is 565,000 and most of them are working in ministries, divisions and other government departments in Islamabad according to the annual statistical bulletin of federal government employees for 2019-20. The essential staff of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and other government offices was present but these offices were not open for public dealing.

Most of the educational institutions including public and private schools, colleges, and universities decided to remain closed and some shifted the classes to online mode. Few institutes rescheduled the examinations due to the holiday.

Ajmal Baloch, president of the traders’ unions said that such holidays had a negative impact on the overall sale of traders which resulted in revenue loss to the government.

According to a notification issued from the office of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad January 30 was declared as a local holiday within the revenue limits of Islamabad except offices of essential services including the MCI, the CDA, the ICT administration, police, IESCO, SNGPL, and hospitals.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SECP uae Federal Government FBR ECP Marriyum Aurangzeb

Comments

1000 characters

‘Wasted’ holiday in Islamabad causes huge loss to traders

Talks with IMF team: Doubts exist about Dar-led team’s capability

UAE president’s visit cancelled due to ‘inclement weather’

Alvi approves SOEs (Governance and Operations) Bill, 2022

Crucial IMF talks begin today

SBP issues mechanism for quota-based sugar export

SBP says curbing inflation critical to achieving growth

All-risk insurance of Guddu plant: MoC asks NICL to comply with PMO’s directives

Getting Daharki Power shares: ECC allows FF $2.9m equity investment

Revised RFP: AEDB seeks approval from Nepra

LCs: steel sector says facing dire situation

Read more stories