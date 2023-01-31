PML-N releases Maryam’s schedule of countrywide visits aimed at reorganising party

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday released the schedule of country-wide visits of the party’s senior vice president and chief organiser Maryam Nawaz. Maryam Nawaz will start visiting different areas of the country as a part of re-organisation of the party from February 1, 2023.

As per programme, Maryam Nawaz will address a workers’ convention in Bahawalpur on February 1, 2023. A meeting for the organisation of the party will be held on February 2, 2023, in Bahawalpur. In Multan, the workers convention will be held on 5th February and the organizational meeting on 6th February. On 9th February, Maryam Nawaz will address a convention of party workers in Abbottabad which will be followed by the party’s organizational meeting on 10th February.

On 15th February, Maryam Nawaz will address a convention and a public gathering in Dera Ghazi Khan and chair the party’s organizational meeting on February 16. In Rawalpindi, the PML-N workers’ convention will be held on 19th February and the organizational meeting on 20th February.

On 23rd February, Maryam will address the workers’ convention in Sargodha and chair the party meeting the next day. In Sahiwal, the workers convention will be held on 27th February. In Gujranwala, the workers convention will be held on the 3rd March which will be followed by organizational meeting of the party. In Sheikhupura, the convention of party workers will be held on the 7th March to be followed by the party’s organizational meeting on 8th March.

On the 11th March, the PML-N’s convention will be held in Faisalabad. It will be followed by the party’s organizational meeting on March 12. In Peshawar, the PML-N workers’ convention will take place on the 15th March to be followed by the party’s organizational meeting on March 16. In Lahore, PML-N will hold workers convention on the 19th March while the party’s organizational meeting will be held on March 20.

As per schedule, Maryam Nawaz will visit Quetta on 23rd March and address the workers’ convention there. On March 24, Maryam will hold the party’s organizational meeting which will be held in Quetta. In Karachi, the PML-N will hold the workers’ convention on the 27th March to be followed by the party’s organizational meeting on March 28.

Moreover, sources claimed that Maryam held informal talks with the party leaders ahead of reorganization of the party. In the talks, party’s narrative and other issues were discussed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023