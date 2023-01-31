AVN 64.65 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.75%)
Pakistan

PPP sends Rs10bn legal notice to Imran

Naveed Butt Published 31 Jan, 2023 06:01am
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Monday sent a Rs10 billion legal notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for leveling “baseless allegations” against its co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari.

“The statements made by you [Khan] have caused great harm and hurt to the sentiments of the members of Pakistan People’s Party (who) are not only in Pakistan but all over the world, thereby damaging and defaming their reputation,” read the notice sent by Zardari to the PTI chief.

The notice contends that the PTI chief through his “baseless accusations” tried to create a link between Zardari and terrorist organisations “blindly disregarding the fact that our client and his party has remained the victim of terrorism”.

According to the notice, the PTI chief through his “defamatory actions” caused “severe agony, mental stress and loss of reputation” to the PPP co-chairperson.

“You are, therefore, hereby called upon to render unconditional apology from our client, on television, print and social media, within 14 (fourteen) days from the receipt of this notice, failing whereof, our client shall be constrained to institute appropriate legal proceedings against you, civil as well as criminal, before the competent Courts of law and forums of Pakistan as well as of England, including but not limited to Suit for Damages for Rs10,000,000,000 (Rupees 10 billion only) at your risk as to cost and consequences,” said the notice.

