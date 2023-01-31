KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Monday (January 30, 2023).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US S (O/M) 271.00 275.00 NOK 26.60 26.70
SAUDIA RIYAL 72.00 73.50 SEK 25.48 25.58
UAE DIRHAM 73.50 75.00 AUD $ 188.00 191.00
EURO 293.00 299.00 CAD $ 199.00 202.00
UK POUND 333.00 340.00 INDIAN RUPEE 3.00 3.30
JAPANI YEN 2.03000 2.05000 CHINESE YUAN 38.00 40.00
CHF 287.85 288.85 AFGHAN AFGHANI 2.30 3.00
=========================================================================
