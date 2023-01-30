AVN 63.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.57%)
US stocks lower ahead of Fed, earnings deluge

AFP Published 30 Jan, 2023 08:01pm
NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks fell early Monday to open a newsy week that includes central bank decisions, big earnings reports and major economic data releases.

A focal point will be Wednesday’s Federal Reserve announcement, which is expected to include a smaller interest rate hike compared with recent moves in the central bank’s quest to counter inflation.

The agenda also includes quarterly results from tech heavyweights such as Apple and Amazon, as well as from industrial companies including ExxonMobil and General Motors.

Wall Street ends higher, notches weekly gains

Later in the week, the Labor Department will release jobs data for the month of January.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.1 percent at 33,944.19.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.6 percent to 4,047.87, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.1 percent to 11,494.81.

Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare noted that Monday’s weakness follows a heady start to 2023 that has seen the S&P 500 gain six percent this month.

He cited a variety of market worries, including the fear that Fed Chair Jerome Powell “will make an extra effort during his… press conference on Wednesday to rein in the stock market’s bullish behavior.”

