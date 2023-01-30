AVN 64.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.22%)
Pakistan facing adverse consequences of Russia-Ukraine conflict: FM Bilawal Bhutto

  • Foreign minister calls for solving Ukraine-Russian dispute through diplomacy
BR Web Desk Published January 30, 2023 Updated January 30, 2023 04:15pm
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Monday that developing countries like Pakistan are facing the adverse consequences of the Russia-Ukraine conflict “in terms of its economic impact”.

Addressing a press conference alongside Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, he said that “all large-scale problems can be solved with diplomacy and Ukrainian conflict is no exception.”

“Strong diplomacy of Ukraine with Russian state will help achieve a peaceful solution,” he said.

He stated that Pakistan considered Russia an important player in West, South and Central Asia.

According to him, he held discussions on all aspects of bilateral relations and regional matters with his Russian counterpart.

“Both sides have good cooperation with regard to Afghanistan. We will deepen this cooperation with a common goal to steer peace and stability in Afghanistan,” he said.

We will continue high level contact with Russian Federation, he added.

“We believe that Pak-Russia relations not only serve our national interests, but also contribute to regional, global stability and security,” he said.

He further thanked Lavrov for inviting him to visit Russia and reiterated Islamabad’s commitment in deepening relations with Moscow.

On Sunday, Bilawal arrived on a two-day official visit to Russia. The minister was received by senior officials of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Pakistan’s ambassador to Russia Shafqat Ali Khan and officials of the embassy.

According to the Foreign Office, the foreign minister is visiting the Russian Federation at the invitation of Lavrov.

Last week, Bilawal had stressed upon Russia and Ukraine to resolve their ongoing conflict through diplomacy and dialogue.

