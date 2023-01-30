Intra-day update: KSE-100 falls over 500 points as Peshawar blast weakens sentiment

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) faced a jolt on Monday as the KSE-100 Index fell over 500 points in intra-day trading after a blast at a Peshawar mosque left scores of people dead and injured.

The explosion took place when people gathered in the mosque for afternoon prayers.

Soon after the blast, a heavy contingent of police rushed to the spot and cordoned it off. Several ambulances have shifted the injured to the Lady Reading Hospital.

At 3:28pm, the KSE-100 Index was down 605.22 points or 1.5% to trade at 39,845.31.

Investors at the PSX were spooked as worsening security conditions signalled difficult times ahead for the country and the economy.

Moreover, market participants also weighed sentiment on the upcoming visit of International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation to Pakistan and the expected mini-budget which is expected to burden the common man further.

Following an upward open, the market remained range-bound for most part of the day. However, the KSE-100 plunged as news of the blast made the headlines.

Index heavy automobile, cement, banks, oil and fertiliser sectors turned into a sea of red.

Speaking to Business Recorder, Pak-Kuwait Investment Company Head of Research Samiullah Tariq said the “the market felt the heat of the attack in Peshawar and tumbled.”

Arif Habib Limited Head of Research Tahir Abbas told Business Recorder that the “blast remains a huge reason behind the fall in stock market but there are several others.”

Investors expect tough decision from the IMF officials’ visit, he said.

Ismail Iqbal Securities (IIS) Head of Research Fahad Rauf told Business Recorder that “Peshawar blast and persistent instability in rupee against the US dollar were prime reasons behind the fall of the market.”

On the economic front, Pakistan’s rupee continued to sustain heavy losses against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

This is an intra-day report