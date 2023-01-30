At least 28 killed, 150 injured in explosion inside mosque near Police Lines in Peshawar

At least 28 people were killed and 150 injured after an explosion in a mosque next to the Police Lines in Peshawar on Monday.

The explosion took place when people gathered in the mosque for afternoon prayers.

Soon after the blast, a heavy contingent of police rushed to the spot and cordoned it off. Several ambulances have shifted the injured to the Lady Reading Hospital.

Mohammad Asim, a spokesman for the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, told Reuters they had received 90 injured, some of them in critical condition.

Reports indicate a part of the mosque was heavily damaged due to the explosion and several people were believed to be under it. Footage showed police and residents scrambling to remove debris from the blast site and carrying wounded people on their shoulders.

The mosque is located in a highly fortified area of the city that houses police offices and residences. Peshwar, which sits at the edge of Pakistan's tribal districts bordering Afghanistan, is frequently targeted by militant groups including the Pakistani Taliban.

An emergency has been imposed in the locality. Islamabad Inspector General Dr Akbar Nasir Khan issued directions for a “security high-alert”. In a tweet, Islamabad Police said security at all entry and exit points of the city has been increased and monitoring was being done through the “Safe City” system.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly denounced the blast and said that targeting the mosque is proof that the attackers have nothing to do with Islam.

He said a comprehensive strategy will be adopted on the deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding that the center will cooperate in increasing the anti-terrorism capacity of the provinces, as per Radio Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that “terrorist incidents before the local and general elections were meaningful”.

In a tweet, Pakistan Peoples Party quoted Bilawal as saying that strict action will be taken against the terrorists, their patrons and their facilitators.

The FM called party workers and position-holders to donate their blood to save the lives of the injured.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also took to Twitter and wrote that investigations of all aspects of the incident are underway.

"Federal institutions are fully supporting the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government," he said.

In a tweet, PTI Chairman Imran Khan strongly condemned the “terrorist suicide attack” in Peshawar and expressed sympathies with the families of the victims.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani also strongly condemned the explosion.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz also condemned the incident.